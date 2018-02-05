Amal's Big 40! George Clooney Celebrates Wife's Birthday on 24-Hour Getaway

The Clooneys hit the air for Amal’s big day.

New parents George Clooney, 56, and Amal Clooney celebrated the lawyer’s 40th birthday with a quick trip to Big Sur over the weekend. The two were seen flying out of L.A. on Saturday, the day of her birthday, and returning around the same time the next day.

It marked Amal’s first birthday since welcoming twins Ella and Alexander last June. The 8-month-old twins arrived just a few months shy of the couple’s third wedding anniversary in September.

George recently opened up to David Letterman about meeting Amal for the first time. The actor revealed Amal was in Lake Como when she came over to his house with a friend.

“A mutual friend of ours said, ‘I’m stopping by and can I bring my friend?'” George recalled. “And I was like, ‘Of course!’ ”

Though there was an attraction, romance wasn’t immediate.

“The funniest thing was my mom and dad were visiting so my parents were there. And we just talked, we stayed up all night talking,” George explained. “And I got her email address, because she was going to send me some pictures of my parents. So we started writing. I didn’t know if she wanted to go out with me — I just thought we were buddies.”

The two would end up talking for weeks afterwards before they would see one another again, George previously said in a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “She sent some pictures from when she was here, and we were writing each other, emailing, talking, mostly about what was going on in each other’s lives,” he told the outlet. “And over a period of time it became clear we were more than just friends.”

Their relationship sped up while George was in London and the two got engaged in April of 2014 and married later that year on September 27. Soon after getting married, the couple felt a strong desire to start a family together. George said his entire life changed the moment the twins were born in London.

“It was wild,” he said. “You know, everything is conceptual until it’s real. It’s like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to be parents, yeah.’ And all of a sudden you go: ‘Holy s—. I’m a parent!’ ”