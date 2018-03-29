Amal Clooney Joins Legal Battle to Free Two Jailed Journalists in Myanmar

Amal Clooney is taking on the case of two jailed Reuters journalists.

The human rights lawyer has joined the legal team representing Wa Lone, 31, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, who have been jailed in Myanmar since December. They have been accused of violating the country’s Official Secrets Act.

The two were arrested while reporting on the massacre of 10 Rohingya men and boys in Rakhine State for Reuters, according to a release from Clooney’s law firm Doughty Street Chambers. The pair could face up to 14 years in prison if convicted.

“Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are being prosecuted simply because they reported the news,” Clooney said in a statement. “I have reviewed the case file and it is clear beyond doubt that the two journalists are innocent and should be released immediately. Yet they have been denied bail and face 14 years in prison. The outcome of this case will tell us a lot about Myanmar’s commitment to the rule of law and freedom of speech.“

Amal Clooney at the UN in Sept. 2017 PETER FOLEY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

According to Reuters, Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Nations, Hau Do Suan, said that the two were accused of having confidential government documents and not for reporting on the news.

The case joins Clooney’s slate of cases, including continuing to push for prosecution of ISIS sex crimes and defending Irish prisoners who were mistreated by the country.

The lawyer has fully gone back to work since giving birth to twins Ella and Alexander in June 2017 with husband George Clooney.