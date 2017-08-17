Amal Clooney Scores Major Victory in Fight to Hold ISIS Accountable for Genocide

Amal Clooney is one giant step closer to achieving her longtime goal of holding ISIS accountable for its war crimes.

The U.K. announced Wednesday that it is working with Iraq on a resolution that would establish a means of investigating and prosecuting crimes committed by the terrorist group. Once completed, the two countries hope the resolution will be adopted by the United Nations Security Council.

“Yazidis and other ISIS victims want justice in a court of law, and they deserve nothing less,” Clooney said in a statement. “I hope that the Iraqi Government’s letter will mark the beginning of the end of impunity for genocide and other crimes that ISIS is committing in Iraq and around the world.”

The announcement comes in the wake of formal requests by Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al-Jaafari and Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi to the UN for assistance in bringing justice to ISIS’s many victims around the world.

Clooney, a human rights attorney, represents Nadia Murad and other Yazidi victims of ISIS’ genocide. She has repeatedly urged the United Nations Security Council to implement the type of resolution that the U.K. and Iraq agreed to draw up today, so that ISIS can be investigated and prosecuted in line with international standards.

Clooney celebrated the decision in a statement Wednesday, acknowledging the countries’ commitment as a major step forward. The statement also noted that the step will only be “meaningful if it is followed by prompt action by the Security Council to collect evidence of ISIS’ crimes so that it can be used in future prosecutions that respect international fair-trial standards.”

Murad, a Yazidi survivor and UN Goodwill Ambassador, said: “I am very happy to receive this positive news just one day after the third anniversary of the massacres in Kocho. I am grateful to Iraqi Prime Minister Mr Abadi and to the United Kingdom for initiating the first step to establish an international mechanism to investigate ISIS and hold them accountable. Victims deserve a meaningful accountability mechanism in which they trust and I hope that the Security Council resolution will reflect that”