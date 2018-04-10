Amal Clooney Says Falling in Love with George Was 'the Most Natural Thing in the World'

Amal Clooney is opening up about falling in love with husband George Clooney.

The international human rights lawyer, 40, sweetly recalled meeting George in 2013 and their road to marriage in the latest Vogue cover story.

At she recounts in the feature, George, 56, was at his Lake Como, Italy villa when Amal stopped by with a friend and the two stayed up late talking. After a flurry of emails, Amal admitted to George’s cousin and mutual friend Miknas that she “really” liked the Oscar winner.

“It felt like the most natural thing in the world,” she told Vogue of falling for George. “Before that experience, I always hoped there could be love that was overwhelming and didn’t require any weighing or decision-making.”

She continued, “It’s the one thing in life that I think is the biggest determinant of happiness, and it’s the thing you have the least control over. Are you going to meet this person? I was 35 when I met him. It wasn’t obvious that it was going to happen for me. And I wasn’t willing or excited about the idea of getting married or having a family in the absence of that.”

George echoed her thoughts to Vogue, admitting that he only started thinking about marriage as a possibility again after meeting Amal. He was previously married to actress Talia Balsam from 1989 to 1993.

“Of course she was beautiful,” George said. “But I also thought she was fascinating, and I thought she was brilliant. Her life was incredibly exciting—the clients she was taking on and the superhuman work that she was doing. I was taken with her from the moment I saw her.”

The actor previously opened up about meeting Amal at his Lake Como home during an appearance on David Letterman’s Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. George said he hadn’t heard of Amal, but his agent knew all about her and made sure the Up in the Air star wasn’t going to waste this opportunity. “I got a call from my agent who said, ‘I met this woman who is coming to your house, who you’re going to marry,’” George told Letterman. “It really worked out that way.”

Recently, the couple have been spotted stepping out for a romantic dinner dates in New York City, where the international human rights attorney is currently teaching at Columbia University. With Amal’s return to Columbia University as a visiting professor of law and senior fellow with the Human Rights Institute, the humanitarian lawyer and the actor have been spending more time on the East Coast recently.

The pair welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Clooney last June.