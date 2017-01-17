Amal and George Clooney Step Out in Davos as She's Honored for Human Rights Work

Amal Clooney was among the most influential women in the world gathered at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Switzerland on Tuesday.

Along with her husband, George Clooney, and their good friend Matt Damon, Amal attended the Women of Impact dinner hosted by publisher Tina Brown in Davos, Switzerland, where the World Economic Forum is hosting its 46th annual meeting.

The gathering hosts powerful men and women from around the globe, including Chinese president Xi Jinping, Nigeria’s female finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden. The theme of the event, “Mastering the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” will examine the way technology is changing the world.

Clooney and her Nobel Peace Prize-nominated client, Nadia Murad, appeared as honored guests at Brown’s Women of Impact dinner Tuesday night. Murad, who was named a U.N. Goodwill Ambassador in September, was taken prison by ISIS after her mother and brothers were executed in 2014. Clooney, Murad’s human-rights attorney, has helped her speak out about the plight of the Yazidi people, a group native to Northern Iraq. Murad’s plight and the terrible atrocities being committed by ISIS was a main topic of discussion for the evening.

Earlier in the day, Damon spoke to guests of the World Economic Forum about his water charity, Water.org. The website is trying to raise a $55 million fund that would provide microloans to finance projects that build access to clean water in developing countries. Damon also spoke to the forum about the cause in 2014.

“The poorest of the poor pay more than the middle class in many countries as they were shut out of the infrastructure,” Damon said at a discussion panel, according to Reuters.

The star-studded Swiss evening comes after the couple were spotted enjoying the quiet countryside outside their English estate last week. The couple have been in the process of renovating the historic mansion they bought in the village of Sonning shortly after their September 2014 wedding.

Earlier last week, the couple appeared together at a special reception hosted by The Clooney Foundation for Justice. The event was in support of the Netflix documentary White Helmets about the work done by heroic Syrians to help those hit by bombings in the country.

Asked about bringing his star power to causes, Clooney told PEOPLE, “The only reason that people who are well known should be involved in these kinds of things is when no one knows about them.”