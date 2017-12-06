Alyssa Milano has her friend’s back.

The actress opened up about how her longtime friend Georgina Chapman is doing in the wake of her ex Harvey Weinstein‘s sexual harassment scandal.

“Georgina is doing very well,” Milano told Today‘s Megyn Kelly on Tuesday. “She’s an amazing mother. She’s an amazing woman, and I think her priority right now is focusing on how to raise those two children to the best of her capacity given the situation.”

On Oct. 10, Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein following allegations of sexual misconduct. In a statement to PEOPLE, she said, “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered.” She has since met with divorce lawyers.

Weinstein, 65, and Chapman, 41, married in 2007 and have two children together, ages 7 and 4. Weinstein also has three children from a previous marriage.

Milano, 44, said that while Chapman is “very sad,” she’s optimistic her friend will come out of the situation stronger than ever.

Alyssa Milano and Georgina Chapman Nomi Ellenson/FilmMagic

“She goes through very dark times. She’s very sad,” Milano said. “This is not easy for her, but I have no doubt that not only will she come out on the other side of this, but she deserves too. She’s a good woman.”

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 50 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles earlier this month.

In a new, wide-ranging report from the NYT capping off two months of reporting on the embattled mogul, the paper outlined a web of coverups, complicity and intimidation tactics orchestrated by him and associates to silence those who might accuse him of sexual assault or harassment. According to the report, Weinstein weaponized friendships with power players in journalism, Hollywood and politics.

The Oscar winner’s network included Hillary Clinton, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Chairman and CEO of American Media David Pecker and Creative Artists Agency managing director Bryan Lourd, among others, according to the article.

And on Tuesday, Time Magazine named “The Silence Breakers” as its 2017 Person of the Year — the women (and some men) who came forward with stories of sexual harassment and assault. Among the faces is Weinstein accuser, Ashley Judd.

The disgraced movie mogul checked into a luxury resort in Arizona in October, shortly after the scandal broke. “His team set him up at a secure place to get him the help he needs — he knows and wants help,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”