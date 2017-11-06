Kate Winslet is honored with the Hollywood Actress Award for her role in @wonderwheelmov. 🙌 #HollywoodAwards pic.twitter.com/zmPl3il3oT — Hollywood Awards (@hollywoodawards) November 6, 2017

Kate Winslet finally got her wish!

The Oscar winner accepted the Hollywood Actress Award on Sunday night at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, California, and gave a shoutout to one of her favorite actresses.

“Allison Janney is in this room,” Winslet, 42, said inside the ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The actress continued, “Allison, I know I don’t really know you, I just want to be you.”

Amid laughter from the audience, Winslet told Janney, “I want to stroke you, or something. I mean, we could always kiss, maybe? Maybe?”

Janney took Winslet up on her offer, rising from her seat among the audience and racing toward the stage.

“Ah, it’s gonna happen!” Winslet said. “This is an exciting moment!”

The two actresses shared a brief kiss on the lips before Janney returned to her seat. Laughter and applause resounded in the room as Winslet continued with her speech.

Winslet thanked her Wonder Wheel costars as well as the film’s director Woody Allen.

Janney, 57, was also honored with the Hollywood Supporting Actress Award for her performance in I, Tonya, about disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding.

Several stars were in attendance for the event, including Harrison Ford, Eva Longoria, Jake Gyllenhaal, Gary Oldman, Adam Sandler, Angelina Jolie and Viola Davis.