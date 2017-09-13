All the Times Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Have Hilariously Avoided Posing Next to Each Other

Their Public Debut at the Venice Film Festival

Jennifer Lawrence and director Darren Aronofsky have been dating for almost a year, since filming wrapped on their upcoming movie mother! -- but you'd never know it due to their admirable efforts in avoiding being photographed next to each other at all times.

The two are well into promotion for the provocative thriller, out Sept. 15, and have so far hilariously and strategically dodged every opportunity to be photographed side by side. This is largely thanks to costar Michelle Pfeiffer, who they have clearly commandereed as a buffer.

The legendary actress first appeared as the token third wheel at the mother! press conference at the Venice Film Festival -- and it wouldn't be the last time she did so.

