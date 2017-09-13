Movies
All the Times Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Have Hilariously Avoided Posing Next to Each Other
Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky went to great lengths — and roped in a couple of A-Listers! — to avoid appearing in a picture next to each other
Posted on
More
mother! Review: Jennifer Lawrence's Controversial New Horror Movie Is Freaky and Frightening
1 of 8
Their Public Debut at the Venice Film Festival
Jennifer Lawrence and director Darren Aronofsky have been dating for almost a year, since filming wrapped on their upcoming movie mother! -- but you'd never know it due to their admirable efforts in avoiding being photographed next to each other at all times.
The two are well into promotion for the provocative thriller, out Sept. 15, and have so far hilariously and strategically dodged every opportunity to be photographed side by side. This is largely thanks to costar Michelle Pfeiffer, who they have clearly commandereed as a buffer.
The legendary actress first appeared as the token third wheel at the mother! press conference at the Venice Film Festival -- and it wouldn't be the last time she did so.
Click through for all the ways these two have avoided posing next to each other.
2 of 8
The Pfeiffer Strikes Again
Pfeiffer re-assumed her role again later that evening for the Venice premiere of the movie. Lawrence and Aronofsky posed with every person of the cast on the red carpet -- except each other.
3 of 8
Their Closest One
This action shot is the closest we got to Lawrence and Aronofsky appearing in a picture next to each other on a read carpet. Too bad the director wasn't two steps slower so they would actually end up side by side.
The Venice Film Fest outing comes a year after Lawrence and Aronofsky were first spotted together enjoying lunch last August after working on mother!.
“They have a very good relationship that is serious in the sense that they are on the same wavelength,” a source close to Lawrence previously told PEOPLE. “They respect each other in the most important ways and have many of the same interests. She is comfortable with him and in awe of his brilliance and talent.”
4 of 8
Pfeiffer At it Again
Who would've thought seeing Michelle Pfeiffer looking incredible in a gorgeous dress would actually get annoying? She is way too good at this buffer job.
5 of 8
The Empty Chair
Finally Pfeiffer gets a break while Javier Bardem (and his empty chair above) step in to sit between them for the film's screening.
The movie, meanwhile, is getting rave reviews as audiences and critics are taken with Aronofsky's bizarre journey.
6 of 8
Fresh Buffer Blood
Moving over to the London premiere, Aronofsky and Lawrence employed Domhnall Gleeson to stand between them.
The actor has one of the most memorable performances in a movie full of them, and clearly seems happy taking over for Pfeiffer here.
7 of 8
...But Seriously Look at This Dress
No Aronofsky in sight here, just taking a moment to appreciate this stunning dress. Lawrence pulled together one of her best looks to date in this slinky, silver, sheer and very sexy Atelier Versace dress.
8 of 8
(Sort Of) Together At Last!
No buffer here! Just a two-foot gap between the director and the actress at the Toronto International Film Festival press conference for the film. Hey, at least it's something.
Lawrence took this opportunity to praise Aronofsky -- and also question his sanity.
“He told me his ideas and I thought they were brilliant and unique and challenging," she said. "I’ve been a fan of his for years — I think he’s bold and brave, and I think I said brilliant,"
She continued, "I’ve been a fan, so once he told me the ideas floating around in his head I said yes. Then I got a script and when I read it I threw it across the room and told him he had severe psychological problems. But it’s a masterpiece.”
See Also
More
mother! Review: Jennifer Lawrence's Controversial New Horror Movie Is Freaky and Frightening
More
mother! Review: Jennifer Lawrence's Controversial New Horror Movie Is Freaky and Frightening
Dylan O'Brien Talks Tough Recovery after Maze Runner Set Injury: 'It Was the Worst Experience of My Life'
Harrison Ford Breaks Silence on Carrie Fisher's Memoir Detailing Their Star Wars Affair: 'It Was Strange for Me'
Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac Finalize Their Divorce and Settle Custody Fight
Liam Neeson Retiring from Action Movies: 'Guys I'm Sixty-F---ing-Five'