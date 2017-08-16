All the Times Daniel Craig Said He Wouldn't Be Back as James Bond: I'd Rather 'Slash My Wrists'

Daniel Craig is back as Bond! Despite previous comments the actor, 49, has made hinting he would not return as the iconic secret service agent, the actor finally confirmed during a Late Show appearance that he will indeed suit up in the franchise's next installment hitting theaters November 8, 2019.

“Yes. I always wanted to, I wanted a break,” Craig said, referring to the iconic character that launched him into stardom. “I’ve been doing interviews about it all day and I’ve been rather coy. I kind of felt like if I should speak the truth I should speak the truth to you.”

Clearly, even Craig can not resist the allure of Bond. See how the actor has had a change of heart by clicking through his previous quotes on returning to the role.