All the Times Daniel Craig Said He Wouldn't Be Back as James Bond: I'd Rather 'Slash My Wrists'

Daniel Craig is back as Bond! Despite previous comments the actor, 49, has made hinting he would not return as the iconic secret service agent, the actor finally confirmed during a Late Show appearance that he will indeed suit up in the franchise's next installment hitting theaters November 8, 2019.
“Yes. I always wanted to, I wanted a break,” Craig said, referring to the iconic character that launched him into stardom. “I’ve been doing interviews about it all day and I’ve been rather coy. I kind of felt like if I should speak the truth I should speak the truth to you.”
Clearly, even Craig can not resist the allure of Bond. See how the actor has had a change of heart by clicking through his previous quotes on returning to the role.
He had some strong words when promoting Spectre back in 2015 — and admitted he couldn't even think about a new Bond movie at the time.
"Now? I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on," he told Time Out.
He later admitted he was overtired during the interview and would consider playing the role again.
In 2015, Craig told the The Red Bulletin he was still weighing the decision and said being away from his family while filming had taken its toll on him.
"Yes, it’s always the same question: Which is worse—leaving the party too early, or staying, getting totally drunk and then passing out on the floor?" he said. "I still don’t know. What I need right now is to stop working, relax and get back to normal life. There’s nothing unusual about that. It’s really horrible not seeing your family for weeks at a time. There’s one thing I actually find more exciting than Bond at the moment: going home.”
But Craig did admit there was one reason he would return to the role — the paycheck!
"At the moment, we’ve done it. I’m not in discussion with anybody about anything. If I did another Bond movie, it would only be for the money," he told Time Out.
The actor told Time Out that he had very mixed feelings about the famous shirtless scene in 2006's Casino Royale.
"I was aware of what was needed to be Bond but it still goes against everything I believe in," Craig said. "You’ve met me a couple of times, I’m not very cool...And I don’t pretend to be cool. But playing James Bond, you have to be cool. That was a big accident, that particular shot. I was pretending to swim in shallow water and then I stood up and walked out of the water! I was pretending to be cool by swimming, I thought it looked stupid and stood up and I walked off – and that was the shot!"
He added that he struggled with all the attention given to Bond’s appearance.
"It’s a drag," Craig continued about having to worry about Bond's looks. "The best acting is when you’re not concerned about the surface. And Bond is the opposite of that. You have to be bothered about how you’re looking. It’s a struggle. I know that how Bond wears a suit and walks into a room is important. But as an actor I don’t want to give a f--- about what I look like! So I have to play with both things. In a way that works, as that’s Bond: he looks good and he doesn’t give a f--- what you think he looks like!”
Craig told Time Out he had run out of plotlines for Bond and any news ideas that would lure him back would have to be out of this world.
"Every idea I’ve had for a Bond movie, I’ve stuck into this one. It’s gone in. The Bond bank is dry. If you’re asking me what would I do with another Bond movie? I haven’t a clue. Go into space? Let’s do it! They already did it. Let’s do it again."
