All About New Spider-Man Tom Holland — and His Amazing Dance Moves

Overcoming Bullying

But not everyone appreciated Holland's big break on the stage. The actor — pictured in this featurette on the musical — told PEOPLE he used to be bullied at school for his dancing.

“I had my rough patches,” he explained. “I, like Peter, accepted I wasn’t the cool kid and just found my group of friends and got on with it. There were times when I was bullied about dancing and stuff — but you couldn’t hit me hard enough to stop me from doing it.”

