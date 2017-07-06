Movies
All About New Spider-Man Tom Holland — and His Amazing Dance Moves
Tom Holland is charming his way through the Marvel Universe — learn more about his star-making turn!
Posted on
More
A Fan's Selfie With Jessica Alba Randomly Ended Up Somewhere He Had Never Been
1 of 10
Meet Your New Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man!
Tom Holland is swinging into the spotlight with his youthful take on the friendly neighborhood webslinger in Spider-Man: Homecoming, in theaters Friday.
Click through to learn more about Marvel's newest superhero — including his dancing days!
2 of 10
A Civil War Scene Stealer
Holland made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain America: Civil War and immediately stole the show with his witty banter and joyful portrayal of Spider-Man. His casting announcement came a year before his debut, and fans grew excited as Holland showed off his real-life acrobatic skills in several Instagram posts.
“It’s the role of a lifetime,” Holland previously told PEOPLE. “I’ve been playing Spider-Man in my bedroom since I was 5. I’ve seen all the movies, I’ve read the comics, I’ve seen the cartoons, I’ve had the action figures. My brother Paddy still sleeps in my Spider-Man bedsheets!”
3 of 10
Leading (Spider) Man
The British actor is getting his first turn as a leading man in Spider-Man: Homecoming -- Marvel's latest Spider-Man reboot. Holland is joined by Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr. and Zendaya in the film.
4 of 10
Managing His Newfound Fame
Holland has now been catapulted into the limelight — and he's still getting used to the attention. “It’s quite scary, especially when you leave your hotel and people are shouting at you,” he told PEOPLE.
But the actor has been leaning on his family and friends throughout, including his new pal Zendaya. “She’s superfamous, and she’s been through this,” he says. “I just call her up and say, ‘How do I manage being famous?’ "
5 of 10
His Dancing Days
Holland got his start as a dancer, starring in the West End production of Billy Elliot from 2008-2010. He got the role after being spotted at a dance recital in 2006
6 of 10
Overcoming Bullying
But not everyone appreciated Holland's big break on the stage. The actor — pictured in this featurette on the musical — told PEOPLE he used to be bullied at school for his dancing.
“I had my rough patches,” he explained. “I, like Peter, accepted I wasn’t the cool kid and just found my group of friends and got on with it. There were times when I was bullied about dancing and stuff — but you couldn’t hit me hard enough to stop me from doing it.”
Watch a tiny Holland take on some serious choreography in the link above!
7 of 10
Feature Film Debut
Holland made his big-screen debut oppostie Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor in the 2012 film The Impossible — a true story about a family who survived the Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004. The young actor showed off his drama chops, holding his own against Watts, who played his injured mother.
8 of 10
In the Heart of the Sea
The actor next wowed in 2015's In the Heart of the Sea, which was released just months after he was cast as Spider-Man. Holland played a younger version of Brendan Gleeson's character, and starred alongside his Avengers teammate, Chris Hemsworth.
9 of 10
Family Bonding
It's easy to see where Holland gets his talent. The actor was born to comedian dad Dominic Holland and photographer mom Nicola. The actor is also the oldest of four boys, with twins Sam and Harry and younger brother Patrick among his biggest fans.
"My little brother Harry has come on tour with me everywhere we've gone and he's been having a great time," Holland said. "My poor brother Sam is doing his exams so can't enjoy it [but] my brother Paddy is, like, the king of his school."
10 of 10
Lip-Sync Jitters
Holland let loose on a special Lip Sync Battle, performing Rihanna’s 2007 hit “Umbrella" while in competition with his costar Zendaya.
“It was more nerveracking than Spider-Man! I didn’t have approval on Umbrella until, like, five hours before the show,” Holland said of his viral cover.
See Also
More
A Fan's Selfie With Jessica Alba Randomly Ended Up Somewhere He Had Never Been
More
A Fan's Selfie With Jessica Alba Randomly Ended Up Somewhere He Had Never Been
Amanda Seyfried Had Panic Attacks Onstage During Her 2015 Off-Broadway Show: 'It Feels Like You're Going to Die'
Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner Break Up After 8 Months Together: 'They Are Still Friendly,' Says Source