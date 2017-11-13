Alison Brie Says Marriage to Dave Franco Has Made Her Feel More 'Free'

Alison Brie is loving married life.

The actress opened up about her marriage to husband Dave Franco, saying their newlywed status has only had positive effects on their relationship.

“Something about being married made me feel so settled, almost more free, I guess, rather than like trapped,” Brie, 34, told PEOPLE at The Disaster Artist AFI Fest screening in Los Angeles on Sunday. “It’s great. So now, let’s go do whatever we want. Onward and upward.”

Along with feeling settled, Brie said the newfound sense of confidence she gained from starring in the Netflix series GLOW has benefited her marriage.

“That was such a body-positive experience and everything in general,” she said. “I think I had a lot of confidence coming out of that.”

Franco and Brie were married in March after meeting at the 2011 Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans. They announced their engagement in August 2015 after more than three years of dating.

The newlyweds now star together for the first time in The Disaster Artist, based on the making of the so-bad-it’s-good Hollywood classic, The Room, notorious for its narrative flaws, bizarre storytelling.

Directed by James Franco, The Disaster Artist hits theaters Dec. 1.