Alicia Vikander Reveals She Was Part of a 'Lip Sync Battle' as a Kid — and Won!

Alicia Vikander is not only the newest Lara Croft — she also has some skills in the (fake) singing department.

While the Tomb Raider star reached the epitome of her physical fitness for her latest film, the Oscar winner, 29, revealed she wanted to be an actress and a singer when she was a young child in her native Sweden.

“I actually thought I wanted to be a florist for a while,” Vikander added during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. “It was quite interesting because two years ago, at the Oscars, people were trying to find clips [of me when I was younger.]”

Vikander said those hunting for clips of her in her youth were successful and described being on a famous Swedish children’s show where she once participated in a version of Lip Sync Battle.

Alicia Vikander on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC

“All the other kids had Tina Turner and Michael Jackson, and I had this Swedish ballad,” she said.

Host Jimmy Fallon surprised her with a clip of herself from the Swedish show, Småstjärnorna, in which a young Vikander told the show’s host she was going to be an actress when she grew up.

In the clip, the host asked Vikander,” I thought you wanted to be a singer?” to which the aspiring artist replied, “It’s hard to choose. It’s gonna be one or the other.”

RELATED VIDEO: Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander Got Married in an Ultra-Private Ibiza Ceremony

While lip-synching to “Som” by Helen Sjöholm, the young Vikander’s eyes grew wide as she followed along to the lyrics. Her acting abilities paid off as she was awarded a trophy at the end of the show “for the ability to show big emotions with small means in a magical way.”

The actress has come a long way since winning an award on a children’s show. She won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2016 for her performance in The Danish Girl.

Now, Vikander is set to embody video game icon Lara Croft in a Tomb Raider reboot, a character previously played by fellow Oscar winner Angelina Jolie. Vikander recently told Entertainment Tonight Jolie is “definitely the icon of Lara Croft.”

The film hits theaters on Friday.