Alicia Vikander Flashes Wedding Ring at First Appearance After Wedding to Michael Fassbender

Alicia Vikander is stepping out as a married woman.

The 29-year-old actress attended the Louis Vuitton “Volez, Vogez, Voyagez” exhibition opening in New York on Thursday night flashing her wedding ring — her first public appearance since marrying Michael Fassbender in Ibiza earlier this month. Vikander was styled in a look from the 2018 Spring ready-to-wear line.

The pair exchanged vows at the luxurious La Granja farmstead resort surrounded by friends and family, sources previously told PEOPLE. Ahead of the ceremony, Fassbender and Vikander were spotted hanging out with friends and family on the Spanish island Friday. The Swedish actress wore a white, summery gown with matching heart sunglasses, while the Irish-German actor showed off his abs in an unbuttoned shirt and a pair of shorts.

WATCH: Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander Got Married in an Ultra-Private Ibiza Ceremony

The couple later honeymooned in Italy where they were spotted at the Osteria del Cappello restaurant in Bologna on Sunday, as seen in a fan’s selfie that was shared on Twitter. In the photo, taken by Fassbender, the group smiled for the camera as Vikander, 29, showed off her wedding band.

The newlyweds were also spotted touring Verona and Florence, where they stopped to take a few photos with fans.

Vikander was spotted back in the U.S. on Wednesday after the honeymoon.