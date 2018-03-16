Alicia Vikander Shares Details on Her Surprise Bachelorette Party: Friends ‘Kidnapped Me!'

Alicia Vikander’s friends didn’t let her down when it came to her bachelorette party.

The Tomb Raider actress, 29, opened up about the surprise bash her friends planned before her October wedding to Michael Fassbender in the April issue of Marie Claire.

“I was there [in Paris] for the Louis Vuitton show and suddenly got a text that says, ‘Go out. We need you right now.’ They kidnapped me for 24 hours!” Vikander revealed.

Fassbender, 40, and Vikander tied the knot in a top-secret ceremony in Ibiza last fall. The duo exchanged vows at the luxurious La Granja farmstead resort surrounded by friends and family, sources previously told PEOPLE.

Alicia Vikander. Thomas Whiteside

“I’m a big romantic, and I always have been,” the actress told Marie Claire.

Although the actress has rarely discussed her romantic relationship with Fassbender, in the cover story to Vogue’s March issue, Vikander opened up about how much she enjoys being married to the 40-year-old actor.

“I feel I’m more happy and content than I’ve ever been,” Vikander revealed to Vogue.

The actress is currently busy promoting her new film Tomb Raider, a reboot of the video game character Angelina Jolie played in the early 2000s. “It’s interesting that a character that has been seen as very sexualized back in the 90s is very different now,” Vikander told Marie Claire.

“If you go out in the street and ask men and women, young and old, what they find attractive, it’s different,” she added to Marie Claire. “You want her to be attractive and sexy, but, nowadays, you want this to be a girl that fights. Someone who’s vulnerable, but funny. Someone who’s OK with people seeing her bad sides.”

Alicia Vikander. Thomas Whiteside

Vikander said it was also important to her that the action sequences seem believable. “We wanted to base most of the action in reality,” she explained to Marie Claire.

“She’s a girl my size having to become a survivor and overcome a lot of obstacles, and I wanted it to be believable that she could do it,” she added to Marie Claire. “All the action scenes when I had to fight with a man bigger than me – we had to figure out how I could actually kick his ass. I wanted to show young girls that it’s cool to be a girl who’s really strong.”

Becoming that physically strong role model took some effort. When she first signed on for Tomb Raider, she told PEOPLE she “couldn’t do a pull up.”

She added to PEOPLE, “I’ve met stunt women, and I thought about them and I was like, ‘I want to have that strength too.’ That was the aspect about this project that really attracted me. I wanted to and root for this young woman who goes through pain and struggles, but who’s able to kind of step by step earn her development, and pulling out the warrior within her.”