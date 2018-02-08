Alicia Vikander Opens Up About Married Life with Michael Fassbender: 'I Feel I'm More Happy'

Alicia Vikander has never been happier since tying the knot with Michael Fassbender!

Although the 29-year-old actress has rarely discussed her romantic relationship with Fassbender, in the cover story to Vogue’s March issue, Vikander opened up about how much she enjoys being married to the 40-year-old actor.

“I feel I’m more happy and content than I’ve ever been,” Vikander revealed.

The pair tied the knot in a top-secret ceremony in Ibiza in October of last year. Vikander and Fassbender exchanged vows at the luxurious La Granja farmstead resort surrounded by friends and family, sources previously told PEOPLE.

The star of the upcoming Tomb Raider reboot went on to admit that the pair — who met in late 2014 while filming The Light Between Oceans — might even consider working together again under the right circumstances.

“We had a great experience, apart from the fact that we…,” Vikander told Vogue before glancing down at her wedding ring with a laugh.

After calling her husband “one of the absolute best actors I’ve worked with,” the Academy Award-winning actress explained how even though he had more experience than she did when they began filming the movie, he never looked down on her and even asked her for advice on his character.

“Of course he’d done more films than me, but immediately when we started to work together he was so open to wanting me to chip in new ideas and thoughts,” she continued. “He would be like, ‘I’m stuck; what should I do?’ and I would say, ‘You’re asking me?’ That was such a sweet thing.”

“Life is about a lot more than work, but if it’s also your biggest passion, of course it’s something you enjoy talking about,” she added.

Following Vikander and Fassbender’s under-the-radar wedding, the pair honeymooned in Italy.

The couple was also spotted touring Verona and Florence, where they stopped to take a few photos with fans.

The newlyweds made their public debut as a couple at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards but have kept their longrunning relationship largely under wraps.

While promoting The Light Between Oceans, they spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the importance of keeping their relationship private. “I think we’ve made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us,” Vikander said. “It was very easy to unite, but that’s quite personal.”