Alicia Vikander Steps Into Lara Croft's Boots in First Tomb Raider Trailer

Lara Croft is officially back.

Alicia Vikander has strapped on the boots as the globe-trotting adventurer in the action-packed first trailer for Tomb Raider.

In a reboot of the franchise, the Oscar-winning actress, 28, takes over the role previously played by Angelina Jolie for two movies in the early 2000s. Based on the 2013 video game, the new Tomb Raider begins with Croft living an ordinary life in London, until the apparent death of her archaeologist father (Dominic West) sends her down a different path.

“She has all the fierce, tough, curious, intelligent traits,” Vikander previously told EW, “but we’ve stripped away all of her experience. She hasn’t gone on an adventure just yet. She thought [her father] was a stuck-up businessperson living in the modern youth culture of suburban London, but then this whole box of information. This is the beginning.”

Tomb Raider, which is directed by Roar Uthaug (The Wave), swings into theaters March 16. Watch the trailer above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com