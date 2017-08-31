Alicia Vikander Hasn’t Seen Her Oscar Since the Night She Won

After spending one magical night together at last year’s Academy Awards, Alicia Vikander and her beloved Oscar haven’t seen each other since.

“I haven’t seen him since that night!” the Tulip Fever star, who won Best Actress for The Danish Girl in 2016, said in the magazine’s annual fall movie preview in the new issue.

“I very recently moved into my new place and, because I’ve been away working so much, I gave him to a friend in L.A.,” she added.

Fortunately, Vikander has managed a healthy long-distance relationship with the statuette, as her friend’s daughter has turned the coveted award into something like the traveling gnome.

“[My friend’s] daughter has been sending me photos to prove she’s taking good care of him,” Vikander explained. “I love my little updates from her!”

Now that the Swedish actress has settled into a new home, she and her Oscar might finally be ready to move in together.

“I might bring him home to Europe soon, we’ll see!” she added.

But with a slew of upcoming movies on her slate — including the highly anticipated Tomb Raider reboot — she’s had little time to appreciate the golden hardware anyway.

FROM PEN: 23 Oscar Nominees Reveal The Untold Stories Behind Their Films

Vikander’s next film to hit theaters, Tulip Fever, takes place in 17th-century Amsterdam during the height of the infamous tulip mania.

She stars as a young woman caught in the middle of a dangerous love triangle between her domineering husband, played by Christoph Waltz, and his charming portraitist, played by Dane DeHaan.

Also starring Holliday Grainger, Cara Delevingne, Zach Galifianakis and Judi Dench, Tulip Fever hits theaters Sept. 1.