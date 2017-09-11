Alicia Vikander Explains the Way She'd Like to Raise a Family One Day

Alicia Vikander isn’t necessarily looking to start a family just yet, but the actress has an idea about how she’d want to raise any potential children in the future.

“Any life is different. I try to just remember that,” Vikander, 28, told Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, and InStyle at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday, where she’s promoting the film Euphoria. “It’s really been the people surrounding me growing up — my family members but also my friends kind of formed who I am. I do believe a lot of that context and environment is part of creating who we are, not only nature. I would want to do that with a family one day too if that’s the case.”

The Oscar-winning Vikander has been dating actor Michael Fassbender, 40, since the pair met on the set of The Light Between Oceans in 2014.

“It wasn’t the first time in a movie either of us had played somebody who is falling in love,” Fassbender told EW last year about falling in love in real life while playing characters in love on screen. “There is an element of separation there. If I’m playing a murderer, I don’t go out and start murdering people.”

“I think we’ve made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us. It was very easy to unite, but that’s quite personal,” added Vikander.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com