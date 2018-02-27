Alicia Silverstone Documents Hawaiian Vacation with Son After Confirming Split from Husband

After announcing her split from husband Christopher Jarecki, Alicia Silverstone is spending some quality time with her No. 1 man: 6-year-old son Bear Blu.

The mother-son duo headed to the Hawaiian island of Kauai for a beach getaway, where they wasted no time in taking advantage of all the tropical paradise has to offer — and even enjoying mundane tasks like chores.

“So fun playing in the water with Bear. Swimming, boogie boarding and just savoring. We’ve been staying at my friend’s home while he is away. Driving around in his big truck was fun in the rain and mud,” the 41-year-old Clueless star captioned a series of photos from the beach on Monday, including a shot of a new friend they made. “Bear and I played with this adorable little man we met on the beach with his beautiful mom. And somehow, even cleaning the kitchen (constantly) and doing laundry here is fun.”

Silverstone discovered a farmer’s market just a few minutes walk away from where they are staying, even sharing a photo of their haul of fresh goods.

“Kauai 1st day adventures beach, farmers market… so lucky. so happy. so in love with my boy,” she wrote on Sunday.

The actress added the next day, “This trip is amazing. Even the drive from the airport was so pretty. Walking to the health food store, Harvest Market. So sweet to do. Farmers Market was fun, just a 3 minute walk. There was a lovely little band playing at the market, the backdrop of the mountains was so pretty.”

And of course, no vacation is complete without a few selfies.

“Bear and I on our Hawaiian adventure,” Silverstone captioned a smiling shot with her son. “My sweet sweet love 💕”

Silverstone’s rep confirmed that she and Jarecki had split after 20 years of marriage in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday.

“They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent,” Silverstone’s rep said.

Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

The frontman of punk band S.T.U.N. married Silverstone in a June 2005 ceremony in Lake Tahoe, California. They exchanged vows barefoot on a lakeside beach, then guests gathered around a campfire at midnight to sing Beatles songs and eat vegan hamburgers.