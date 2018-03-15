Alias Reunion! Jennifer Garner Visits TV Dad Victor Garber Backstage at Broadway's Hello, Dolly!

There’s nothing like family!

Jennifer Garner reunited with her Alias TV dad and close friend Victor Garber in New York City this week while backstage at Broadway’s revival of Hello, Dolly! The two cuddled up with Bernadette Peters, Garber’s costar in the show, for a sweet photo after the performance.

Garner and Garber starred in the hit spy drama created by J.J. Abrams from 2001 to 2006. Garner played Sydney Bristow, a double agent for the C.I.A., who balances going on stealth missions as she struggles to maintain her identity a secret for her friend and family. Garber played her dad, Jack Bristow, who was also a C.I.A. agent.

He also officiated Garner and Ben Affleck’s wedding ceremony on Turks and Caicos in June 2005. Asked how his friend was doing while recently appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Garber said, “I spoke to her a couple of days ago. She’s doing really well. Her children are great, and she’s working, and she’s extraordinary.”

Bernadette Peters, Victor Garber and Jennifer Garner backstage at Hello, Dolly! Victor Garber

Garner has been on the East Coast lately and was previously in D.C., where she visited a classroom and later spoke on a panel in front of Congress about childhood education. The actress serves as trustee for Save the Children, an organization that helps kids in low resource areas.

Peters recently took over the lead role in Hello, Dolly! after Bette Midler led the revival of the musical in 2017. Garber also took on the role in January 2018 from David Hyde Pierce, who originated it alongside Midler in the revival.

Other major celebs have been stopping by the show since Peters took over, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Harry Connick Jr, Bob Mackie, Joel Grey and Christine Baranski, according to the New York Daily News.