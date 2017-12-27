Alfie Curtis, Dr. Evazan in Star Wars, Dies at 87

One year after the death of Carrie Fisher, another member of the Star Wars family has passed away. Alfie Curtis, who played Dr. Evazan in Star Wars: A New Hope, has died at the age of 87, according to reports. His cause of death was not revealed.

Dr. Cornelius Evazan famously bullied Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in the Mos Eisley cantina from George Lucas’ 1977 film before Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) intervened with a lightsaber. According to StarWars.com, Evazan was “once a promising surgeon” from Alsakan, “but became notorious for conducting cruel medical experiments.” He later became a smuggler.

Evazan’s notable line from A New Hope was, “You just watch yourself. We’re wanted men. I have the death sentence on 12 systems.” The character later appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Jedi News and ComicBook.com were the first to report the news of Curtis’ death, while Hamill posted a tribute to the former actor on social media.

“ALFIE CURTIS made the #StarWars Mos Eisley Cantina scene (one of the most memorable I’ve ever been a part of) even MORE memorable,” Hamill tweeted on Tuesday. “As horrific as he was on-camera, off-camera he was funny, kind & a real gentleman. Thanks Alf- you’ll be missed.”

Born in London in 1930, Curtis also portrayed the Milkman in 1980’s The Elephant Man, and he appeared in 1980’s The Wildcats of St. Trinian’s and 1982’s Take It or Leave It.