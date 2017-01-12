Alex Pettyfer and Marloes Horst Are Back Together — but Not Engaged, Source Says

Alex Pettyfer and Marloes Horst have rekindled their romance — nearly a year after they called it quits.

The British actor, 26, and the model were recently spotted walking hand-in-hand down a Beverly Hills street, according to E! News. And a source confirms to PEOPLE that the two are an indeed item again.

However, the source adds that Pettyfer and Horst, 27, are not engaged — despite Horst sporting some jewelry on her ring finger.

The two split back in March, with both Pettyfer and Horst taking to social media to break the news.

“I wouldn’t normally do this as I like to keep my life private,” the Magic Mike actor wrote in an Instagram post.

“Despite what may be written, Marloes and I split up due to her being a crazy hot supermodel and her and my work just keeping us apart. It was a mutual decision.”

Horst echoed Pettyfer’s statements on her own Instagram account, writing in a now-deleted post, “Despite of what some papers may say, Alex and I split due to our busy schedules.”

Horst and Pettyfer began dating in 2014, with a source describing the couple as “very happy.”