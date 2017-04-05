Filmmakers Slam Alec Baldwin’s Claim That He Didn’t Know Nikki Reed Was Underage During Racy 2006 Movie

A Hollywood producer has accused Alec Baldwin of lying in his new memoir, claiming the actor was well aware that Nikki Reed, his costar in the R-rated 2006 indie film Mini’s First Time, was underage while filming.

In the movie, Baldwin played a man having an affair with his step-daughter, played by Reed.

“I was 47, and it never occurred to me to ask how old Nikki Reed was,” Baldwin wrote in Nevertheless, released Tuesday. “When I found out, just as we finished, that she was 17, I flipped out on the producers, who had told me something different.”

On Tuesday, producer Dana Brunetti, who has worked on the Fifty Shades franchise and House of Cards, accused Baldwin knowing the actress was 16 (not 17, as he wrote in the autobiography) in a series of tweets.

“My first indie film was Mini’s starring @AlecBaldwin who knew @NikkiReed_I_Am was 16 (not 17) and he didn’t mind,” said Brunetti. “In fact (Reed) was one of four actresses (Baldwin) had approved and her being the only one of those four repped by his own agency CAA.”

“It’s a lie,” Brunetti also told The Hollywood Reporter of Baldwin’s claim. “I read it and was like, ‘What the f—. Of course he totally knew how old she was. That’s why there’s no nudity in the movie. He knew before we even cast the movie. I think he’s been method acting Trump too much and he doesn’t know difference between fake news anymore.”

A rep for Baldwin did not comment.

Evan Astrowsky, another producer on Mini’s First Time, claimed to THR that Baldwin lied about having an altercation with the producers.

“What Alec says happened is not accurate. I completely corroborate that,” Astrowsky said. “We were on set every day. The thing that Alec must remember is that Mini, played by Nikki, is a sophomore in high school. I don’t know what else to say, except Alec, watch the movie. As for yelling at us after the movie, it absolutely never happened.”

Nick Guthe, the film’s director, also backed up Brunetti’s claims on Twitter, writing that everyone on set knew Reed was 16 at the time.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, nudity for the underage actress would not have been approved because of the movie’s risqué sex scenes, although Toni Casala of the website ChildreninFilm.com previously told E! News that underage actors are typically not permitted to perform such scenes.

Brunetti posted on Twitter that Nick Guthe actually “liked the idea” of the actress being underage because “it meant we couldn’t be pressured into shooting scenes with nudity, which was a real issue with the subject matter and the rather unusual cast of characters we were dealing with.”