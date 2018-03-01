Alec Baldwin Explains Why He Continues to Defend Friend Woody Allen: 'It's Normal'

Alec Baldwin is still standing by his friends who have been accused of sexual abuse.

The actor, 59, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his decision to stand by directors Woody Allen and James Toback despite the allegations against them.

“My inclination to want to defend my friends — who either A) I thought were innocent, which is Woody or B) I had no knowledge of what they did and I still have no knowledge of what they did, which is Toback — is a normal inclination,” he explained. “It’s a normal inclination to want to rally by your friends up until the point that they are convicted of something. If they’re convicted of a crime, well then you’re sad, and that’s tragic, but they’ve got to go through that process.”

Allen, 82, has come under fire recently as the Time’s Up movement has gained momentum. He has been repeatedly accused in the past of child molestation by his daughter Dylan Farrow. The allegation, which he denies, first surfaced in 1992, when Dylan was 7, during a bitter custody battle between Allen and his ex-partner Mia Farrow. Allen was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

Toback, 73, was initially accused of sexual misconduct by 38 women in the Los Angeles Times story. The paper later reported that more than 300 women have come forward with similar allegations. In the wake of the report, numerous famous actresses also spoke out about their alleged interactions with Toback, including Selma Blair, Rachel McAdams, and Julianne Moore.

Toback denied the allegations to the L.A. Times, claiming it would be “biologically impossible” for him to do what he was accused of because he has had diabetes and a heart condition for 22 years.

In January, Baldwin called criticism of Allen over longstanding sexual abuse allegations “unfair and sad.” The actor also referred to the long list of former collaborators who have since denounced the director and pledged to never work with him again.

“Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed. The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose,” he tweeted. “But it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked w WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career.”