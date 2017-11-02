Alec Baldwin Admits He's Been 'Very Sexist' and 'Bullied' Women — While Calling for Change

Alec Baldwin is admitting to his own past mistreatment of women while calling for a change in Hollywood and beyond.

The Emmy Award winner made the remarks while receiving a career honor from The Paley Center for Media on Thursday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Speaking about the sexual misconduct allegations that have permeated the film industry this month, Baldwin reportedly said, “I certainly have treated women in a very sexist way.”

He added, “I’ve bullied women. I’ve overlooked women. I’ve underestimated women. Not as a rule, [but] from time to time I’ve done what a lot of men do, which is … when you don’t treat women the same way you treat men. You don’t. I’m from a generation where you really don’t and I’d like that to change. I really would like that to change.”

Baldwin called for reform across all industries. “I think it’s important for us to try to make the workplace and beyond not only comfortable and right and fair and appropriate but as productive, as well,” he said. “I think a lot of what we’re dealing with within this issue is hurting our business. It’s making it less productive.”

As for the allegations that have been levied against Hollywood power players like Harvey Weinstein and James Toback, Baldwin said, “I knew of certain things that there were rumors of things happening to people, but I didn’t necessarily know the scope when you hear the hundreds and hundreds of women who are complaining about this.”

He added, “It’s been a very eye-opening experience for me personally. We’ve got to be vigilant in a new way to make sure that everybody is comfortable and that we get the job done together that we’re there to do.”

RELATED: More Than 30 Women Have Accused Director James Toback Of Sexual Harassment

Baldwin previously spoke out about the sexual misconduct claims against Toback, who directed Baldwin in Seduced and Abandoned and The Private Life of a Modern Woman.

“In all the time I’ve known Jimmy, I never had one conversation about his sex life, which is not unusual for me because I’m not sitting down with some guy and he’s saying to me, ‘Man, you should have seen what I did last night with this girl in this hotel.’ I don’t go there,” Baldwin told The Los Angeles Times, which first broke the news of the Tobak scandal.

“I’d always heard Jimmy was peculiar,” he continued. “I remember years ago, with [the movie] The Pick-up Artist, Jimmy had this reputation 20, 25 years ago or more of hitting on [women], going up and saying provocative things to them. I’d heard of that. But in my time with Jimmy, it was absolutely, positively business.”

Toback was initially accused of sexual misconduct by 38 women in the Los Angeles Times story. The paper later reported that more than 300 women have come forward with similar allegations. In the days since, numerous famous actresses accused Toback of harassment, including Selma Blair, Rachel McAdams and Julianne Moore.