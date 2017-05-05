Watch Star Wars Super Fan Adam Scott's Childhood Dreams Come True with a Surprise from Mark Hamill

Adam Scott just got the belated birthday surprise of a lifetime.

Scott made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday where he discussed his love of Star Wars with guest host Kristen Bell in honor of May the Fourth — national Star Wars Day. The Parks and Rec alum revealed that he once invited Mark Hamill to his childhood birthday party.

“I remember everything around that whole season around when Empire Strikes Back came out,” Scott reminisced, “and so I wrote him a letter inviting him to my birthday party.”

When asked if he thought Hamill would really show up, Scott replied with a confident “I did.”

“I thought if he got it and he was able to — if his schedule was clear, he was probably going to come,” he said.

But sadly, Hamill was a no-show.

“He didn’t show up and I remember not being crushed or anything,” said Scott. “It was fine. I knew he must’ve been incredibly busy.”

Before he could continue his story, Scott was interrupted by blaring horns as the orchestral theme to Star Wars came over the speaker. And this is where his childhood dreams finally came true.

Wielding a bright green lightsaber, Hamill made his way onto the stage.

“No way,” Scott said while in a state of shock.

Hamill greeted the Star Wars superfan with a late birthday gift in the form of a lightsaber and apologized for his absence at Scott’s childhood party.

“I’m sorry I missed your birthday,” Hamill said. “I was checking my diary and that week I had two other birthdays, a Bar Mitzvah, and a supermarket opening!”

Still practically speechless, Scott confirmed that “this really is one of the moments of my life.”