Adam DeVine Throws Shade at Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick’s Best Kiss MTV Award Nomination

Adam DeVine isn’t afraid to kiss and tell — particularly when it comes to his movie make out with Rebel Wilson, which he claims was much better than Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick’s.
“Zac and Anna’s kiss was cute, but Rebel and myself ooze sex appeal,” Devine, the host of the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, tells PEOPLE. “There is no competition.”
Devine’s Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates co-stars Efron and Kendrick are following in his footsteps with a nomination for Best Kiss at the show this year — an award he won with Wilson in 2016 for their work in Pitch Perfect 2.
While he isn’t a Best Kiss nominee this year Devine is, in addition to hosting, in the running for Best Comedic Performance for Workaholics. The annual awards show, previously titled the MTV Movie Awards, will include TV for the first time in its 25-year history.
“It’s live and there will be pyrotechnics, mild nudity, and lots of booze,” DeVine says of his plans as host. “If I don’t fully embarrass my mom, I’m not doing it right.”
Movies and TV series will now compete in the same categories like Best Villain, Best Hero and Best Duo at the newly minted ceremony. Because Devine is an actor who has worked in both mediums, we asked the funnyman to weigh-in in on a category that won’t be featured during the show — which group parties harder?
“Movies are a sprint — most of them only take two months. You can party every weekend and not look like a booze monster by the end,” explains DeVine. “Shooting a TV show can take eight months. If you party every week on a TV show, by week ten you’ll look like you have a thyroid problem.”
He concludes: “Movie actors for the win.”
Though this is DeVine’s first time hosting the awards, he has an interesting take on how he’ll handle things if a situation like the Oscars’ Envelopegate goes down — he plans on using it to his advantage.
“I hope we have a huge mistake,” he says. “Don’t be surprised if I win Best Actress in a Drama.”
Except he’s forgetting that this year’s award show differs from the original in that the new format includes non-gendered categories in which actors and actresses are going head to head for the same awards.
DeVine jokes of the change: “Dammit! Now I’ll never win Best Actress in a Drama!”
The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on May 7 at 8 p.m.