Adam DeVine Throws Shade at Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick’s Best Kiss MTV Award Nomination

Adam DeVine isn’t afraid to kiss and tell — particularly when it comes to his movie make out with Rebel Wilson, which he claims was much better than Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick’s.

“Zac and Anna’s kiss was cute, but Rebel and myself ooze sex appeal,” Devine, the host of the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, tells PEOPLE. “There is no competition.”

Devine’s Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates co-stars Efron and Kendrick are following in his footsteps with a nomination for Best Kiss at the show this year — an award he won with Wilson in 2016 for their work in Pitch Perfect 2.

While he isn’t a Best Kiss nominee this year Devine is, in addition to hosting, in the running for Best Comedic Performance for Workaholics. The annual awards show, previously titled the MTV Movie Awards, will include TV for the first time in its 25-year history.

“It’s live and there will be pyrotechnics, mild nudity, and lots of booze,” DeVine says of his plans as host. “If I don’t fully embarrass my mom, I’m not doing it right.”