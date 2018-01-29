What if you could go back in time to get a second chance at love?

Films have given us a wide range of time machines, from hot tubs to cars to rocket slides, but Netflix’s new romantic comedy When We First Met has a brand new time-traveling apparatus: a photo booth!

In the first trailer for Ari Sandel’s film, exclusive to PEOPLE, Noah (Adam Devine) falls head over heels for Avery (Alexandra Daddario) upon first meeting her. But even though Noah thinks that they had “the perfect first date,” unfortunately for him, she just wants to be friends.

Netflix

Three years later, Noah still can’t get over his crush as Avery moves on. So when he enters a photo booth and gets an unexpected chance to travel back in time he takes it — and tries to win her over.

RELATED VIDEO: Adam Devine Answers Fans’ Questions on PEOPLE Snapchat

But, of course, things don’t go exactly according to plan. Noah has a chance at changing his fate — but will he ever get it right?

When We First Met arrives on Netflix Feb. 9.