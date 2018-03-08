Actress Taylor Hickson Sues Producers After Allegedly Suffering Disfiguring Injury on Set

Deadpool actress Taylor Hickson is suing her latest film’s production company after allegedly suffering a gruesome on set injury that she says is debilitating to her career.

The actress was filming “an emotionally charged scene” for her upcoming movie Ghostland during which her director Pascal Laugier, who is not a defendant in the suit, allegedly encouraged her to pound on a glass pane, according to a lawsuit obtained by Deadline.

Despite allegedly being assured by Laugier and a producer that it was safe to pound on the glass, “the glass shattered, causing [her] head and upper body to fall through the door and [on to] shards of glass,” the suit says. (Attempts to reach Laugier for comment were not immediately successful).

“As a result of the incident, [she] badly cut the left side of her face” and was rushed to the hospital, where she received about 70 stitches.

“She has since undergone treatment including laser treatment and silicone treatment, but over one year post-incident, has been left with permanent scarring on the left side of her face,” the suit claims. “It is unknown at this time if any further treatment, including plastic surgery, would reduce the visual appearance of the injury.”

(L-R) Taylor Hickson in 2008 and 2016. JB Lacroix/WireImage; David Livingston/Getty

Described in the suit as a “busy, up and coming actor” before the accident, the 20-year-old Canadian has since “struggled to find work as an actor and states that same is due to her injury. She states she has and will continue to suffer future financial losses in an amount to be proven at or before trial,” the suit says.

The court documents also note that “as a result of the injury, she has lost income [during] the period of time she was unable to act while she recovered from her injury.”

And the damage, she says, has been more than just physical. “It’s been mass amounts of insecurity, conflicted, confused, hurt, angry, and sad that this was my last day on set and no precautions were taken,” she told Deadline.

Incident Productions, according to the lawsuit, “Knew or ought to have known of the dangerous situation” Hickson was put in. “The injury was reasonably foreseeable and was caused solely by the negligence and/or breach of contract by the defendant in that it failed in exercising the duty of care it owed to the plaintiff,” the suit adds.

Hickson’s lawyer Jason Harvey tells PEOPLE that the company “fell below the legal standard of care that is expected of a production company. We believe that this incident was easily preventable and, unfortunately, resulted in significant injuries to Taylor.”

Attempts to reach Incident Productions for comment were unsuccessful.

The actress is also accusing the production company of failing to take “any and all reasonable steps to ensure that industry standards and practices were adhered to, including but not limited to the use of safety glass and/or stunt doubles as appropriate.”

The suit adds: “It is an industry standard within the movie industry that, when shooting a scene such as the scene described herein, either safety glass be used which would, upon shattering, break into pieces which would not result in sharp shards on which an actor could be cut, and/or that a stunt double be used for such a scene. Neither occurred in this case.”

Ghostland’s premiere party is set for March 14 in Paris, according to Deadline, but Hickson says she will not be attending. “I never worked so hard on a production in my life, and now it’s a bittersweet way to end this piece of art that we worked so hard on,” she told the website.

She added that she was “looking forward to running around Paris for the premiere” with her costar Emilia Jones, “but unfortunately it would be too uncomfortable to attend. Emotionally – uncomfortable for all.”