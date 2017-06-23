Movies
11 Actors Who Quit Hollywood (and Whether or Not They Actually Stuck to Their Decision)
Daniel Day-Lewis recently announced his retirement from acting, joining an exclusive club of actors who have quit the business in favor of retirement and other pursuits
Posted on
More
Revisit Three-Time Oscar Winner Daniel Day-Lewis’ Best Acceptance Speeches
1 of 11
DANIEL DAY-LEWIS
Day-Lewis is the latest addition to the Hollywood retirement club, but he's been here before. The famously selective actor quit acting onstage during a 1989 performance of Hamlet in London. And after filming The Boxer in the mid-'90s, he retreated from the business, instead apprenticing in the art of woodworking and shoemaking. He's taken 5-year breaks before, too. He said these hiatuses were necessary for him to pursue his craft: “I never went away," he said. "I never left myself. I simply need the time I spend not working in films, the time away, to do the work that I love to do in the way that I love to do it." But this is the first official announcement of actually quitting the industry, and we'll just have to wait and see if it sticks. After all, once you have three Best Actor Oscars, what more do you need to work for?
2 of 11
ALEC BALDWIN
Baldwin's will-he, won't-he flirtation with leaving the acting biz is quite a tale. Back in 2009, he said that he wanted to leave the business after wrapping on 30 Rock. "I don't have any interest in acting anymore," he said. "Movies are part of my past. It's been 30 years. I'm not young, but I have time to do something else." Despite his intentions, Baldwin's statement turned out to be far from the truth. Not only did he not quit, Baldwin didn't even take a break. After he finished 30 Rock, he quickly moved back into the movie realm, starring in films like Blue Jasmine, Still Alice, Concussion and Boss Baby. In fact, with his Donald Trump impression on Saturday Night Live receiving rave reviews, it's safe to say that Baldwin's career has never been hotter.
3 of 11
DORIS DAY
"Que Sera, Sera" (which translates to "what will be, will be") was Day's biggest hit — and it seems, her motto for her career! She was one of the biggest names in Hollywood during the '50s and '60s, starring in films like The Pajama Game and The Man Who Knew Too Much, as well as fronting her own TV series, The Doris Day Show, for five years. But after the show's fifth season, a 50-year-old Day retired from the spotlight to her estate in Carmel, California. “It wasn’t the city I knew anymore,” she told PEOPLE of Hollywood in 2017, when she celebrated her 95th birthday. “If I had stayed, I might be playing a grandmother – who knows! But I love living in a small town. I have my pets around me, and I like to answer my fan mail.”
4 of 11
GENE HACKMAN
The Royal Tenenbaums star said sayonara to show biz on July 7, 2004, when he told Larry King that his career is "probably all over," and he had no new scripts in front of him. That made 2004's Welcome to Mooseport his last movie (and his 100th overall credit.) He confirmed his retirement in 2008. The two-time Oscar winner is now 87 years old.
5 of 11
AUDREY HEPBURN
Hepburn, of course, went from actress to icon thanks to her work in films like Breakfast at Tiffany's, Roman Holiday and My Fair Lady. But following the late 1960s, she gave it all up to focus on charity work. Well, almost — Hepburn appeared in a few more films before her death in 1993. She became a huge force for good through her work with UNICEF, traveling to countries like Honduras, Vietnam and Somalia to work on humanitarian causes. President George H.W. Bush eventually honored her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
6 of 11
SEAN CONNERY
He became a legend as James Bond, but at the age of 75, Connery decided to retire in 2006. (As most 75 year olds outside of the business would do!) His final film was League of Extraordinary Gentleman, though there were rumors that he'd come out of retirement in the years after to reprise his role in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Although he admitted it was an enticing offer, Connery declined. "If anything could have pulled me out of retirement, it would have been an Indiana Jones film," he said. "But in the end, retirement is just too damned much fun."
7 of 11
DEBRA WINGER
The three-time Oscar nominee didn't retire, but she did take quite a hiatus — 1995 to 2001 — from the business. “It was an organic thing,” she told The Boston Globe of her break. “I think with anything you’re choosing or finding your way with, if it’s not pulling you forward a little bit, you’re going to feel like you’ve come to a dead end eventually.” But she came back after the break, first, in the film Big Bad Love. She now stars on the Netflix original series The Ranch.
8 of 11
JACK GLEESON
When you've been working since childhood, early retirement is sometimes necessary. The Game of Thrones star, who played King Joffrey in the hit HBO show, started acting when he was just 7 years old. And after his character was killed off the show, he retired from acting entirely. "I just stopped enjoying it as much as I used to," he said of his decision. "And now there's the prospect of doing it for a living, whereas up until now it was always something I did for recreation with my friends, or in the summer for some fun. I enjoyed it. When you make a living from something, it changes your relationship with it. It's not like I hate it, it's just not what I want to do."
He added: "I'm happy to sacrifice a big paycheck for my happiness, if that's not too corny a thing to say. It's probably more naive than mature to say that, maybe, but that's how I feel."
9 of 11
GRETA GARBO
Bad reviews are part of the business — but for the Swedish star, it was enough to push her into early retirement. When her film, Two-Faced Woman, tanked, the 35-year-old star was embarrassed, and decided to wait for World War II to come to an end before pursuing any other films. A few opportunities came about, but nothing ever actualized, making Two-Faced Woman her last film.
Garbo always preferred to be alone or with loved ones. "As early as I can remember, I have wanted to be alone," she said. "I detest crowds, don't like many people." She spent the rest of her life doing just that, living in a Manhattan apartment and taking long walks through the city.
10 of 11
CARY GRANT
For Grant, fatherhood came first. He retired from the business in 1966 at the age of 62 in order to raise his daughter, Jennifer, who was born that year. He said that focusing on her upbringing was more "important" than acting. "I could have gone on acting and playing a grandfather or a bum," he said. "But I discovered more important things in life."
11 of 11
SHIRLEY TEMPLE
She remains the most successful child star of all time, but Temple just couldn't capture the same sort of popularity as an adult. She left show business for the first time at age 12, to go to school full-time. After attempting a comeback in her early 20s, she formally retired in 1950. But this was hardly the end of Temple's professional life: She went on to have a successful career as a diplomat, serving as the Ambassador to Ghana, and later, to Czechoslovakia.
See Also
More
Revisit Three-Time Oscar Winner Daniel Day-Lewis’ Best Acceptance Speeches
More
First Comes Love Then Comes Coma? The Amazing Real-Life Story of the Couple Behind The Big Sick
Brad Pitt Fired as the Depressing Weatherman on The Jim Jefferies Show: 'Now That Cloud Has Been Lifted'
How the Han Solo Film Broke Apart — with Ron Howard Picking Up the Pieces
Kirsten Dunst Says She’s ‘Very Happy’ with Jesse Plemons — but ‘Not in Any Rush’ to Plan Their Wedding
Lorna Luft Opens Up About Mom Judy Garland's Battle with Addiction — and Her Relationship with Sister Liza Minnelli