11 Actors Who Quit Hollywood (and Whether or Not They Actually Stuck to Their Decision)

JACK GLEESON

When you've been working since childhood, early retirement is sometimes necessary. The Game of Thrones star, who played King Joffrey in the hit HBO show, started acting when he was just 7 years old. And after his character was killed off the show, he retired from acting entirely. "I just stopped enjoying it as much as I used to," he said of his decision. "And now there's the prospect of doing it for a living, whereas up until now it was always something I did for recreation with my friends, or in the summer for some fun. I enjoyed it. When you make a living from something, it changes your relationship with it. It's not like I hate it, it's just not what I want to do."

He added: "I'm happy to sacrifice a big paycheck for my happiness, if that's not too corny a thing to say. It's probably more naive than mature to say that, maybe, but that's how I feel."