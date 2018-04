12 Actors Who Confessed to Hating Their Own Movies

“I was such a huge fan of [Amy Adams]. We’d actually had the luxury of having lunch before to talk about another movie, and it was a bad movie that I did. She dodged the bullet. I don’t want to tell you what movie … All right, The Happening with M. Night Shyamalan. It is what it is. F—ing trees, man, the plants. F— it. You can’t blame me for wanting to try to play a science teacher. You know? I wasn’t playing a cop or a crook.”

— at a press conference for The Fighter