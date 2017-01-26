John Stamos' Girlfriend Caitlin McHugh Opens Up About His 'Priceless' Support for Her
Mandy Moore Talks A Walk to Remember, Plus More Stars on Their Most Iconic Roles
Sometimes the role that shoots you to superstardom is your favorite … and sometimes it’s not
MANDY MOORE ON A WALK TO REMEMBER (2002)
"I think that it was such an overwhelmingly positive, memorable experience for me because it was my first leading role and it was the first film I worked on away from home. We shot it in Wilmington, North Carolina, and it was the first time I'd ever had that kind of camp-like experience where you come home and cry when it's over and you're determined to keep in touch with everyone. It just gives me an all-encompassing warm feeling inside. There are very few times in your career when the memories and the relationship you have to a project match the relationship that an audience has to the project — but this movie is as special to me as it seems to be to people out there in the world. I mean that's the reason that 15 years later we're still talking about it." — to Entertainment Weekly
KIRSTEN DUNST ON BRING IT ON (2000)
"When I was 16 and did Bring It On. I was that girl. It was like me being in high school as myself. It wasn't a stretch at all. I was a cheerleader, my best friend was a cheerleader. I wasn't in competitions, but I watched them on TV." — to Gotham magazine
LINDSAY LOHAN ON MEAN GIRLS (2004)
"I had finished Freaky Friday with Mark Waters not long before. I had gone to Toronto and I was doing Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. Mark came out to scout locations for Mean Girls and came to see me at my hotel and said, "Do you wanna do this movie?" I wanted to play Regina. I had just played—in Confessions and Freaky—not the cool girl in school. I was still 17 years old and I wanted to be the cool girl on set. So I had a war with him, and he goes, "No, Cady is the heroine, and that's who you are." Then I sat in all the auditions. Amanda auditioned to play Regina as well. It ended up being Rachel, and she's wonderful." — to Entertainment Weekly
LEONARDO DICAPRIO ON TITANIC (1997)
"Titanic was very much an experiment for Kate Winslet and I," said DiCaprio. "We'd done all of these independent movies. I loved her as an actress and she said, 'Let's do this together, we can do this. We did it, and it became something that we could've never foreseen." —in an interview with Deadline
KATE WINSLET ON TITANIC (1997)
"Even my American accent, I can't listen to it. It's awful. Hopefully it's so much better now. It sounds terribly self-indulgent but actors do tend to be very self-critical. I have a hard time watching any of my performances, but watching Titanic I was just like, 'Oh God, I want to do that again.' Every single scene, I'm like 'Really, really? You did it like that? Oh my God.'"— to the Telegraph
JULIA ROBERTS ON PRETTY WOMAN (1990)
"It is my great fortune that there were only a few short years between Happy Days going off the air and Garry Marshall walking into my life and changing it in so many ways. His family was everything to him, and it showed in every piece of work he ever did." — in a 2016 statement on the Pretty Woman director's death
JULIA STILES ON SAVE THE LAST DANCE (2001)
"It gives me street cred." — in a 2011 interview with Paper
ROBERT PATTINSON ON TWILIGHT
"When you read the book, it's like, 'Edward Cullen was so beautiful I creamed myself.' I mean, every line is like that. He's the most ridiculous person who's so amazing at everything. I think a lot of actors tried to play that aspect. I just couldn't do that. And the more I read the script, the more I hated this guy, so that's how I played him, as a manic-depressive who hates himself. Plus, he's a 108 year-old virgin so he's obviously got some issues there." — to Empire magazine
REESE WITHERSPOON ON LEGALLY BLONDE (2001)
"I think it was a pivotal moment in feminism only because it was like, 'Oh wait, you don't have to be learned and boring.' You can embrace your femininity, you can love to get your hair and nails done, you can love fashion, but also be incredibly intelligent ... Now it seems crazy to think that people thought that. It was kind of a lightning rod moment." — in an Instagram interview
MICHAEL J. FOX ON BACK TO THE FUTURE (1985)
"I ended up getting about three hours sleep a night for the next three or four months, because they had to get the movie out that summer. [While we were making it], I thought I sucked in it. I really, truly thought I was terrible. So many times I was practically unconscious because I was so tired. And so [the work] was just instinctive." — to PARADE
ALICIA SILVERSTONE ON CLUELESS
"I thought I was channeling Marilyn Monroe and Lucille Ball. And obviously that wasn't the case. But I just felt like that! Especially when I pushed [Elton] off [of me at a house party]. Those were the things that I found lovely." — at a Clueless reunion in 2014
MATT DAMON ON BOURNE ULTIMATUM (2007)
"It's really the studio's fault for putting themselves in that position. I don't blame Tony for taking a boatload of money and handing in what he handed in. It’s just that it was unreadable. This is a career-ender. I mean, I could put this thing up on eBay and it would be game over for that dude. It's terrible. It's really embarrassing. He was having a go, basically, and he took his money and left." — to GQ about the film's script
