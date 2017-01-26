MANDY MOORE ON A WALK TO REMEMBER (2002)

"I think that it was such an overwhelmingly positive, memorable experience for me because it was my first leading role and it was the first film I worked on away from home. We shot it in Wilmington, North Carolina, and it was the first time I'd ever had that kind of camp-like experience where you come home and cry when it's over and you're determined to keep in touch with everyone. It just gives me an all-encompassing warm feeling inside. There are very few times in your career when the memories and the relationship you have to a project match the relationship that an audience has to the project — but this movie is as special to me as it seems to be to people out there in the world. I mean that's the reason that 15 years later we're still talking about it." — to Entertainment Weekly