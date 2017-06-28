Academy Invites Record 774 Members — From Gal Gadot to Riz Ahmed

This article originally appeared on EW.com

The Oscars family could soon grow by record numbers, as AMPAS announced Wednesday its list of annual invitees, which represent 57 countries from around the world among the biggest collective ever asked to link with the Hollywood organization.

Among potential new faces in the Academy’s acting branch (members are not confirmed until they accept their invitations) are Kristen Stewart, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Betty White, Riz Ahmed, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, Maggie Cheung, John Cho, Chris Pratt, Gal Gadot, Wanda Sykes, Naomie Harris, Janelle Monaé, Jon Hamm, Molly Shannon, Amy Poehler, Aishwarya Rai, Armie Hammer, Chris Evans, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Adam Driver, Elle Fanning, Anna Faris, Rupert Grint, Donald Glover, Phylicia Rashad, Chris Hemsworth, Anne Heche, Keegan-Michael Key, Sanaa Lathan, Zoë Kravitz, Leslie Mann, Kate McKinnon, Sienna Miller, Elizabeth Olsen, and Margot Robbie.

Directors on the list include Barry Jenkins, Jordan Peele, Kim Ki-Duk, Theodore Melfi, David Ayer, Emmanuelle Bercot, Fatih Akin, Derek Cianfrance, Patricia Cardoso, Garth Davis, Lav Diaz, Tom Ford, Anna Hui, Kleber Mendoça Filho, Takashi Miike, and Guy Ritchie, among others; Additionally, Jimmy Jam, Nick Cave, Angelo Badalamenti, Justin Hurwitz, Mica Levi, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Justin Timberlake were invited by the music branch.

Writers with an offer to join include Simon Pegg, Katie Dippold, Mike Mills, Taylor Sheridan, Joss Whedon, and Peele, who was invited by multiple branches.

The invitations come on the heels of one of the Academy’s most diverse Oscar ceremonies to date, during which the highest number of black winners took home awards in AMPAS history — including Fences‘ Viola Davis and Moonlight‘s Mahershala Ali in the supporting acting categories.

Under the leadership of president Cheryl Boone Isaacs, the Academy has undergone an aggressive push for more diversity among its ranks, an initiative that has seen a large number of women (46 percent of a record 683 movie professionals in 2016) and racial minorities (41 percent of that same figure) asked to join the prestigious industry group in recent years.

According to the Academy, between 2015 and 2017, the number of women invited into AMPAS has increased by 359 percent, while the number of people of color has jumped 331 percent across the same frame. Seven branches have also invited more women than men, namely the actors, casting directors, costume designers, designers, documentarians, executives, and film editors.

“We’re proud to invite our newest class to the Academy. The entire motion picture community is what we make of it,” Isaacs said in a statement. “It’s up to all of us to ensure that new faces and voices are seen and heard, and to take a shot on the next generation the way someone took a shot on each of us.”

Read the Academy’s full list of 2017 invitees, per Deadline, below.

*indicates multiple branch invitations

Actors

Riz Ahmed – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Nightcrawler”

Debbie Allen – “Fame,” “Ragtime”

Elena Anaya – “Wonder Woman,” “The Skin I Live In”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – “Jodhaa Akbar,” “Devdas”

Amitabh Bachchan – “The Great Gatsby,” “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…”

Monica Bellucci – “Spectre,” “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”

Gil Birmingham – “Hell or High Water,” “Twilight” series

Nazanin Boniadi – “Ben-Hur,” “Iron Man”

Daniel Brühl – “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” “Inglourious Basterds”

Maggie Cheung – “Hero,” “In the Mood for Love”

John Cho – “Star Trek” series, “Harold & Kumar” series

Priyanka Chopra – “Baywatch,” “Barfi!”

Matt Craven – “X-Men: First Class,” “A Few Good Men”

Terry Crews – “The Expendables” series, “Draft Day”

Warwick Davis – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Harry Potter” series

Colman Domingo – “The Birth of a Nation,” “Selma”

Adam Driver – “Silence,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

Joel Edgerton – “It Comes at Night,” “Loving”

Chris Evans – “Captain America” series, “Snowpiercer”

Luke Evans – “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Girl on the Train”

Fan Bingbing – “I Am Not Madame Bovary,” “Cell Phone”

Elle Fanning – “The Beguiled,” “20th Century Women”

Golshifteh Farahani – “Paterson,” “AboutElly”

Anna Faris – “Scary Movie” series, “Brokeback Mountain”

Tom Felton – “A United Kingdom,” “Harry Potter” series

Rebecca Ferguson – “The Girl on the Train,” “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation”

Lou Ferrigno – “The Incredible Hulk,” “Hercules”

Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman,” “Fast & Furious” series

Charlotte Gainsbourg – “Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer,” “Melancholia”

Jeff Garlin – “Safety Not Guaranteed,” “WALL-E”

Spencer Garrett – “Public Enemies,” “Thank You for Smoking”

Domhnall Gleeson – “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Ex Machina”

Sharon Gless – “The Star Chamber,” “Airport 1975”

Donald Glover – “The Martian,” “Magic Mike XXL”

Judy Greer – “Jurassic World,” “13 Going on 30”

Rupert Grint – “Moonwalkers,” “Harry Potter” series

Noel Gugliemi – “Lowriders,” “The Fast and the Furious”

Jon Hamm – “Baby Driver,” “The Town”

Armie Hammer – “The Birth of a Nation,” “The Social Network”

Naomie Harris – “Moonlight,” “Skyfall”

Leila Hatami – “A Separation,” “Leila”

Anne Heche – “Rampart,” “DonnieBrasco”

Lucas Hedges – “Manchester by the Sea,” “Moonrise Kingdom”

Chris Hemsworth – “Thor” series, “Rush”

Ciarán Hinds – “Silence,” “Munich”

Aldis Hodge – “Hidden Figures,” “Straight Outta Compton”

Bryce Dallas Howard – “Jurassic World,” “The Help”

Bonnie Hunt – “The Green Mile,” “Jerry Maguire”

Jiang Wen – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Let the Bullets Fly”

Dwayne Johnson – “Moana,” “Central Intelligence”

Leslie Jones – “Ghostbusters,” “Masterminds”

Keegan-Michael Key – “Don’t Think Twice,” “Keanu”

Aamir Khan – “3 Idiots,” “Lagaan”

Irrfan Khan – “Life of Pi,” “Slumdog Millionaire”

Salman Khan – “Sultan,” “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”

Rinko Kikuchi – “Pacific Rim,” “Babel”

Zoë Kravitz – “Divergent” series, “Mad Max: Fury Road”

Sanaa Lathan – “Out of Time,” “Love and Basketball”

Carina Lau – “Infernal Affairs 2,” “Days of Being Wild”

Tony Leung – “The Grandmaster,” “Lust, Caution”

Rami Malek – “Short Term 12,” “The Master”

Leslie Mann – “Funny People,” “Knocked Up”

Kate McKinnon – “Ghostbusters,” “Office Christmas Party”

Sienna Miller – “The Lost City of Z,” “American Sniper”

Janelle Monáe – “Hidden Figures,” “Moonlight”

Michelle Monaghan – “Patriots Day,” “Gone Baby Gone”

Viggo Mortensen – “Captain Fantastic,” “The Lord of the Rings” series

Ruth Negga – “Loving,” “Warcraft”

Franco Nero – “The Lost City of Z,” “Django”

Elizabeth Olsen – “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Martha Marcy May Marlene”

Deepika Padukone – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” “Piku”

Sarah Paulson – “Blue Jay,” “12 Years a Slave”

Robert Picardo – “Hail, Caesar!,” “TheMeddler”

Amy Poehler – “Inside Out,”“Sisters”

Chris Pratt – “Guardians of the Galaxy” series, “Jurassic World”

Zachary Quinto – “Star Trek” series, “Snowden”

Édgar Ramírez – “The Girl on the Train,” “Joy”

Phylicia Rashad – “Creed,” “For Colored Girls”

Margot Robbie – “Suicide Squad,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Maya Rudolph – “Maggie’s Plan,” “Bridesmaids”

Hiroyuki Sanada – “Life,” “The Twilight Samurai”

Henry G. Sanders – “Selma,” “Whiplash”

Rodrigo Santoro – “300,” “Love Actually”

Rade Šerbedžija – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1,” “The Quiet American”

Nestor Serrano – “The Insider,” “Lethal Weapon 2”

Amanda Seyfried – “Les Misérables,” “Mean Girls”

Molly Shannon – “Other People,” “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”

Anna Deavere Smith – “Rachel Getting Married,” “Philadelphia”

Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen,” “True Grit”

Kristen Stewart – “Café Society,” “Twilight” series

Omar Sy – “Inferno,” “The Intouchables”

Wanda Sykes – “Snatched,” “Evan Almighty”

Channing Tatum – “Hail, Caesar!,” “Foxcatcher”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – “Nocturnal Animals,” “Kick-Ass”

Lauren Tom – “The Joy Luck Club,” “Cadillac Man”

Jeanne Tripplehorn – “The Firm,” “Basic Instinct”

Paz Vega – “Kill the Messenger,” “Sex and Lucía”

Dee Wallace – “Grand Piano,” “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial”

Ming-Na Wen – “Mulan,” “The Joy Luck Club”

Betty White – “You Again,” “The Proposal”

Rebel Wilson – “Pitch Perfect” series, “Bridesmaids”

Mary Elizabeth Winstead – “10 Cloverfield Lane,” “Swiss Army Man”

B.D. Wong – “Mulan,” “Jurassic Park”

Shailene Woodley – “The Spectacular Now,” “The Descendants”

Donnie Yen – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Ip Man”

Casting Directors

PoPing AuYeung – “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny,” “Man of Tai Chi”

Yael Aviv – “A Borrowed Identity,” “Miral”

Constance Demontoy – “Elle,” “Monsieur Lazhar”

Corinna Glaus – “Aloys,” “Night Train to Lisbon”

Lindsay Graham – “The Magnificent Seven,” “Suicide Squad”

Kimberly Hardin – “Hustle & Flow,” “Friday”

Richard Hicks – “Hell or High Water,” “Gravity”

Priscilla John – “Logan,” “Captain America: The First Avenger”

Valorie Massalas – “The Wedding Ringer,” “Gods and Monsters”

Reg Poerscout-Edgerton – “Crooked House,” “Kingsman: The Secret Service”

Johanna Ray – “Snowpiercer,” “Inglourious Basterds”

Jamie Sparer Roberts – “Moana,” “Frozen”

Anna Maria Sambucco – “Youth,” “The Great Beauty”

Harika Uygur – “Mustang,” “Three Monkeys”

Francesco Vedovati – “I Am Love,” “The Last Kiss”

Cinematographers

José Luis Alcaine – “The Skin I Live In,” “Volver”

Affonso Beato – “Love in the Time of Cholera,” “The Queen”

Walter Carvalho – “Carandiru,” “Central Station”

Chung-Hoon Chung – “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” “Stoker”

Kiko de la Rica – “Blancanieves,” “Sex and Lucía”

Crystel Fournier – “A Place on Earth,” “Tomboy”

Robert Hardy – “Ex Machina,” “Boy A”

Camilla Hjelm Knudsen – “Land of Mine,” “Little Soldier”

Dan Laustsen – “John Wick: Chapter 2,” “Crimson Peak”

James Laxton – “Moonlight,” “Medicine for Melancholy”

Ernesto Pardo – “Tempestad,” “The Naked Room (El Cuarto Desnudo)”

Linus Sandgren – “La La Land,” “Joy”

André Turpin – “Mommy,” “It’s Not Me, I Swear!”

Zhao Xiaoding – “The Flowers of War,” “House of Flying Daggers”

Costume Designers

Renée April – “Arrival,” “The Red Violin”

Erin Benach – “Loving,” “Blue Valentine”

Suzy Benzinger – “Café Society,” “Blue Jasmine”

Arjun Bhasin – “Three Generations,” “Monsoon Wedding”

Diana Cilliers – “The Last Face,” “District 9”

Michele Clapton – “Queen of the Desert,” “Separate Lies”

Bina Daigeler – “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” “Only Lovers Left Alive”

Julian Day – “Inferno,” “Brighton Rock”

Jenny Eagan – “Beasts of No Nation,” “Now You See Me”

Steven Noble – “A Monster Calls,” “Under the Skin”

Karen Patch – “Seven Psychopaths,” “The Royal Tenenbaums”

Monique Prudhomme – “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus,” “Best in Show”

Trish Summerville – “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”

Melissa Toth – “Manchester by the Sea,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”

Designers

Javier Ameijeiras – “Black Nativity,” “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close”

Toni Barton – “The Big Wedding,” “Sherlock Holmes”

Danielle Berman – “The Fate of the Furious,” “Memento”

Kelly Berry – “Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials,” “Spy”

Stefania Cella – “Black Mass,” “The Great Beauty”

Ellen Christiansen – “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Across the Universe”

Jim Clay – “Woman in Gold,” “Captain Corelli’s Mandolin”

Beverley Dunn – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” “The Great Gatsby”

Brad Einhorn – “Hail, Caesar!,” “A Time to Kill”

Antxón Gómez – “Julieta,” “Che”

Regina Graves – “Café Society,” “The Taking of Pelham 123”

Isabelle Guay – “Arrival,” “The Revenant”

Paul Hotte – “Arrival,” “300”

Elston Howard – “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” “Ray”

Helen Jarvis – “Monuments Men,” “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”

Tina Jones – “Belle,” “The Last King of Scotland”

Kathy Lucas – “The Divergent Series: Allegiant,” “Foxcatcher”

Naomi Shohan – “Winter’s Tale,” “American Beauty”

Carl Sprague – “Infinitely Polar Bear,” “The Royal Tenenbaums”

Jon Gary Steele – “Burlesque,” “American History X”

Patrick M. Sullivan, Jr. – “J. Edgar,” “Memoirs of a Geisha”

Karen J. TenEyck – “Alice through the Looking Glass,” “The Master”

Shane Andrew Vieau – “Suicide Squad,” “Juno”

David Wasco – “La La Land,” “Pulp Fiction”

Elizabeth Wilcox – “The BFG,” “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”

Directors

Fatih Akin – “In the Fade,” “The Edge of Heaven”

Adolfo Aristarain – “Common Places,” “A Place in the World”

David Ayer – “Suicide Squad,” “Fury”

Nabil Ayouch – “Horses of God,” “Ali Zaoua”

Siddiq Barmak * – “Opium War,” “Osama”

Aida Begić * – “Children of Sarajevo,” “Snow”

Emmanuelle Bercot – “Standing Tall,” “On My Way”

Martin Butler – “Tanna,” “Contact”

Patricia Cardoso – “Real Women Have Curves,” “The Water Carrier”

Peter Ho-Sun Chan – “Dragon,” “Perhaps Love”

Derek Cianfrance – “The Light between Oceans,” “Blue Valentine”

Pedro Costa – “Horse Money,” “Blood”

Garth Davis – “Lion”

Bentley Dean – “Tanna,” “Contact”

Lav Diaz * – “A Lullaby to the Sorrowful Mystery,” “Norte, the End of History”

Carlos Diegues – “Orfeu,” “Bye Bye Brazil”

Nelson Pereira dos Santos * – “How Tasty Was My Little Frenchman,” “Barren Lives”

Nana Dzhordzhadze – “27 Missing Kisses,” “A Chef in Love”

Ildikó Enyedi * – “Simon Magus,” “My Twentieth Century”

Amat Escalante – “The Untamed,” “Heli”

Safi Faye * – “Mossane,” “Lettre Paysanne”

Tom Ford – “Nocturnal Animals,” “A Single Man”

Goutam Ghose * – “Dekha,”“Paar”

Jessica Hausner – “Amour Fou,” “Lourdes”

Joanna Hogg – “Archipelago,” “Exhibition”

Hannes Holm – “A Man Called Ove,” “Behind Blue Skies”

Ann Hui – “A Simple Life,” “Summer Snow”

Christine Jeffs – “Sunshine Cleaning,” “Sylvia”

Barry Jenkins * – “Moonlight,” “Medicine for Melancholy”

Alejandro Jodorowsky * – “The Holy Mountain,” “El Topo”

Kim Ki-duk * – “3-Iron,” “Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter…and Spring”

Zacharias Kunuk – “Searchers,” “The Fast Runner (Atanarjuat)”

Mohammed Lakhdar-Hamina * – “Chronicle of the Years of Embers,” “The Winds of the Aures”

David Mackenzie – “Hell or High Water,” “Starred Up”

Sharon Maguire – “Incendiary,” “Bridget Jones’s Diary”

Theodore Melfi – “Hidden Figures,” “St. Vincent”

Kleber Mendonça Filho – “Aquarius,” “Neighboring Sounds”

Brillante Mendoza – “Thy Womb,” “Kinatay”

Márta Mészáros * – “Diary for My Children,” “Adoption”

Takashi Miike – “13 Assassins,” “Ichi the Killer”

Orlando Montiel – “The Son of No One,” “A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints”

Jocelyn Moorhouse – “The Dressmaker,” “Proof”

Kira Muratova – “The Tuner,” “The Asthenic Syndrome”

Héctor Olivera – “El Mural,” “Funny Dirty Little War”

Idrissa Ouedraogo * – “Tilaï,” “Yaaba”

Jordan Peele * – “Get Out”

Mohammad Rasoulof * – “Manuscripts Don’t Burn,” “Goodbye”

Eran Riklis * – “The Human Resources Manager,” “Lemon Tree”

Arturo Ripstein – “Deep Crimson,” “The Beginning and the End”

Guy Ritchie – “Sherlock Holmes,” “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels”

Anthony Russo – “Captain America: Civil War,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

Joseph Russo – “Captain America: Civil War,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

Mrinal Sen * – “The Case Is Closed,” “In Search of Famine”

Cate Shortland – “Lore,” “Somersault”

Peter Sollett – “Freeheld,” “Raising Victor Vargas”

Juan Carlos Tabío – “Guantanamera,” “Strawberry and Chocolate”

Rawson Marshall Thurber – “Central Intelligence,” “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story”

Johnnie To – “Election,” “Exiled”

Tran Anh Hung * – “Norwegian Wood,” “The Scent of Green Papaya”

Pablo Trapero – “The Clan,” “Lion’s Den”

Athina Rachel Tsangari – “Chevalier,” “Attenberg”

Paula van der Oest – “Black Butterflies,” “Zus & Zo”

Susanna White – “Our Kind of Traitor,” “Nanny McPhee Returns”

Martin Zandvliet * – “Land of Mine,” “A Funny Man”

Documentary

Ricardo Acosta – “Sembene!,” “Marmato”

John Akomfrah – “The Stuart Hall Project,” “The Nine Muses”

Natalia Almada – “The Night Watchman (El Velador),” “The General”

Mirra Bank – “The Only Real Game,” “LastDance”

Geof Bartz – “A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness,” “Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1”

Diane Becker – “We Are X,” “Jujitsu-ing Reality”

Edet Belzberg – “Watchers of the Sky,” “Children Underground”

Don Bernier – “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,” “Audrie & Daisy”

Ruby Chen – “Plastic China,” “The Rocking Sky”

S. Leo Chiang – “Out Run,” “Mr. Cao Goes to Washington”

John Davey – “In Jackson Heights,” “National Gallery”

Keiko Deguchi * – “God Knows Where I Am,” “Captivated The Trials of Pamela Smart”

Abigail E. Disney – “The Armor of Light,” “Pray the Devil Back to Hell”

Ezra Edelman – “O.J.: Made in America,” “Cutie and the Boxer”

Bob Eisenhardt – “Meru,” “Shut Up & Sing”

Diana El Jeiroudi – “The Mulberry House,” “Dolls – A Woman from Damascus”

Jihan El-Tahri – “Nasser,” “Cuba: An African Odyssey”

Geeta Gandbhir – “Which Way Is the Front Line from Here? The Life and Time of Tim Hetherington,” “Music by Prudence”

Lina Gopaul – “The Stuart Hall Project,” “The Nine Muses”

Nadia Hallgren – “Motherland,” “Trapped”

Nick Higgins – “The Crash Reel,” “First Position”

John Hoffman – “Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman,” “LaLee’s Kin: The Legacy of Cotton”

Tabitha Jackson – “20,000 Days on Earth,” “The Imposter”

Kristi Jacobson – “Solitary,” “A Place at the Table”

Janus Billeskov Jansen * – “The Act of Killing,” “Burma VJ”

Judy Kibinge – “Wagalla – The Story of a Massacre,” “Headlines in History”

Brian Knappenberger – “Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press,” “The Internet’s Own Boy”

Dan Krauss – “Extremis,” “The Death of Kevin Carter: Casualty of the Bang Bang Club”

Penny Lane – “Nuts!,” “Our Nixon”

Grace Lee – “American Revolutionary: The Evolution of Grace Lee Boggs,” “The Grace Lee Project”

Lisa Leeman – “Awake: The Life of Yogananda,” “One Lucky Elephant”

Audrey Marrs – “Inside Job,” “No End in Sight”

Hilla Medalia – “Dancing in Jaffa,” “Web Junkie”

Jonas Mekas – “Reminiscences of a Journey to Lithuania,” “The Brig”

Justine Nagan – “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail,” “Life Itself”

Joanna Natasegara – “The White Helmets,” “Virunga”

Marilyn Ness – “Cameraperson,” “Trapped”

Peter Nicks – “The Force,” “The Waiting Room”

Orwa Nyrabia – “Return to Homs,” “Dolls – A Woman from Damascus”

Alanis Obomsawin – “Hi-Ho Mistahey!,” “Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance”

Eva Orner – “Chasing Asylum,” “Taxi to the Dark Side”

Heloísa Passos – “Manda Bala (Send a Bullet),” “Viva Volta”

Anand Patwardhan – “Jai Bhim Comrade,” “Pitra, Putra Aur Dharamyuddha (Father, Son and Holy War)”

Leanne Pooley – “Beyond the Edge,” “The Topp Twins: Untouchable Girls”

Gianfranco Rosi – “Fire at Sea,” “Sacro Gra”

AJ Schnack – “Speaking Is Difficult,” “We Always Lie to Strangers”

Fisher Stevens – “Before the Flood,” “The Cove”

Jean-Marie Téno – “Lieux Saints (Sacred Places),” “Chef! (Chief!)”

Ben Tsiang – “The Chinese Mayor,” “Go Grandriders”

Orlando von Einsiedel – “The White Helmets,” “Virunga”

Aaron Wickenden – “Best of Enemies,” “Finding Vivian Maier”

Marina Zenovich – “Water & Power: A California Heist,” “Roman Polanski: Wanted and Desired”

Executives

Hussain Amarshi

Robert Bakish

Glen Basner

David Beaubaire

Dori Begley

Jonathan Berg

Gillian E. Bohrer

Jim Burke

Elizabeth Cantillon

Jeff Clanagan

Stuart Ford

Nancy Gerstman

Andrea Giannetti

Kira Goldberg

Julie Goldstein

Peter Goldwyn

Carla Hacken *

Mike Hopkins

Matt Jackson

Zygi Kamasa

Scott Kennedy

Charles D. King

Eda Kowan

Niija Kuykendall

Winnie Lau

Miky Lee

Helen Lee-Kim

Peter Levinsohn

Alison Lima

Laurie May

Tendo Nagenda

DanTram Nguyen

Rachel O’Connor

Hengameh Panahi

Eric Paquette

John Penotti

Abhijay Prakash

Elizabeth Raposo

Shari Redstone

Emily Russo

Erin Siminoff

Alison Thompson

Michael Wright

Film Editors

Spencer Averick – “13th,” “Selma”

Alexandre de Franceschi – “Lion,” “Bright Star”

Keiko Deguchi * – “God Knows Where I Am,” “Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus”

Tracy Granger – “Still Life,” “Boys Don’t Cry”

Sabine Hoffman – “Maggie’s Plan,” “Elvis & Nixon”

Edie Ichioka – “The Boxtrolls,” “Toy Story 2”

Janus Billeskov Jansen * – “The Hunt,” “The Act of Killing”

Céline Kélépikis – “The Red Turtle,” “Now or Never”

Melissa Kent – “American Pastoral,” “The Age of Adaline”

Juan Carlos Macías – “Wild Horses,” “The Official Story”

Jim May – “Goosebumps,” “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”

Fredrik Morheden – “A Man Called Ove,” “The New Country”

Christopher Murrie * – “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “Coraline”

Tania Michel Nehme – “Tanna,” “Charlie’s Country”

Tia Nolan – “Annie,” “Friends with Benefits”

Anne Østerud – “The Hunt,” “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”

Gregory Perler – “Sing,” “Despicable Me”

Jacopo Quadri – “Fire at Sea,” “The Dreamers”

Fabienne Rawley – “Zootopia,” “MonsterHouse”

Jake Roberts – “Hell or High Water,”“Brooklyn”

Hayedeh Safiyari – “The Salesman,” “A Separation”

Nat Sanders – “Moonlight,” “Short Term 12”

Per Sandholt – “Land of Mine,” “A Funny Man”

Suzanne Spangler – “Imperial Dreams,” “Smashed”

Molly Malene Stensgaard – “Land of Mine,” “Melancholia”

Alexandra Strauss – “I Am Not Your Negro,” “A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence”

Christian Wagner – “The Fate of the Furious,” “Furious Seven”

Monika Willi – “Amour,” “The Piano Teacher”

Kate Williams – “The Whole Truth,” “Frozen River”

Dan Zimmerman – “The Dark Tower,” “The Maze Runner”

Lucia Zucchetti – “Their Finest,” “The Queen”

Eric Zumbrunnen – “Her,” “Adaptation”

Makeup Artists and Hairstylists

Richard Alonzo – “Star Trek Beyond,” “Alice in Wonderland”

Alessandro Bertolazzi – “Suicide Squad,” “Fury”

Christine Beveridge – “The Monuments Men,” “Under the Skin”

Felicity Bowring – “Gold,” “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”

Jerry DeCarlo – “Carol,” “Julie & Julia”

Patricia DeHaney – “Sully,” “Interstellar”

Naomi Donne – “Cinderella,” “Philomena”

Linda Dowds – “RoboCop,” “Rampart”

Audrey Doyle – “Legend,” “Mad Max: Fury Road”

Tina Earnshaw – “The Promise,” “Titanic”

Rick Findlater – “L’Odyssée (The Odyssey),” “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”

Paul Gooch – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” “Maleficent”

Fae Hammond – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “The Legend of Tarzan”

Miia Kovero – “Inherent Vice,” “The Master”

Michael Marino – “American Pastoral,” “The Wrestler”

Frances Mathias – “Saving Mr. Banks,” “Beginners”

Christopher Nelson – “Suicide Squad,” “Frank Miller’s Sin City”

Elaine Offers – “The Kids Are All Right,” “Far from Heaven”

Conor O’Sullivan – “The Dark Knight,” “Saving Private Ryan”

Daniel Phillips – “Florence Foster Jenkins,” “The Queen”

Luigi Rocchetti – “Ben-Hur,” “The Nativity Story”

Morag Ross – “Hugo,” “The Aviator”

Nikoletta Skarlatos – “Free State of Jones,” “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay (Parts 1 & 2)”

Vittorio Sodano – “Il Divo,” “Apocalypto”

Shane Thomas – “The Dressmaker,” “Hacksaw Ridge”

Kenneth Walker – “Loving,” “For Colored Girls”

Kerry Warn – “The Great Gatsby,” “Australia”

Carla White – “Hands of Stone,” “August: Osage County”

Ann Pala Williams – “Live by Night,” “Click”

Jeremy Woodhead – “Doctor Strange,” “Snowpiercer”

Music

Mark Adler – “Merchants of Doubt,” “Food, Inc.”

Edesio Alejandro – “La Pared de las Palabras,” “Suite Habana”

Nancy Allen – “Collateral Beauty,” “Black Swan”

David Amram – “The Manchurian Candidate,” “Splendor in the Grass”

Craig Armstrong – “Snowden,” “The Great Gatsby”

Angelo Badalamenti – “Mulholland Drive,” “Cousins”

Nicholas Britell – “Moonlight,” “The Big Short”

Nick Cave – “Hell or High Water,” “The Road”

Jordan Corngold – “War Dogs,” “Bridge of Spies”

Warren Ellis – “Hell or High Water,” “The Road”

Lisa Gerrard – “Jane Got a Gun,” “Layer Cake”

Justin Hurwitz – “La La Land,” “Whiplash”

Jimmy Jam – “Akeelah and the Bee,” “Poetic Justice”

Todd Kasow – “Miles Ahead,” “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Abel Korzeniowski – “Nocturnal Animals,” “A Single Man”

Mica Levi – “Jackie,” “Under the Skin”

Terry Lewis – “Akeelah and the Bee,” “Poetic Justice”

Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Moana,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

Atli Örvarsson – “The Edge of Seventeen,” “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones”

Benj Pasek – “La La Land,” “Trolls”

Justin Paul – “La La Land,” “Trolls”

Laurent Perez Del Mar – “The Red Turtle,” “Fear(s) of the Dark”

Jocelyn Pook – “Augustine,” “William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice”

Laura Rossi – “Unfinished Song,” “London to Brighton”

Philip Sheppard – “Love, Marilyn,” “The Tillman Story”

Stephen James Taylor – “Southside with You,” “Why Do Fools Fall in Love”

Justin Timberlake – “The Book of Love,” “Trolls”

Benjamin Wallfisch – “Hidden Figures,” “Lights Out”

Debbie Wiseman – “Middletown,” “Wilde”

Producers

Khadija Alami – “Insoumise (Rebellious Girl),” “Itar El-Layl (Narrow Frame of Midnight)”

Joshua Astrachan – “Paterson,” “Short Term 12”

Fred Berger – “The Autopsy of Jane Doe,” “La La Land”

Jason Michael Berman – “Burning Sands,” “The Birth of a Nation”

Moritz Borman – “Snowden,” “W.”

Karin Chien – “Circumstance,” “The Exploding Girl”

Michael Costigan – “Ghost in the Shell,” “A Bigger Splash”

Pablo Cruz – “Cesar Chavez,” “Miss Bala”

Mel Eslyn – “Lamb,” “The One I Love”

Howard Gertler – “How to Survive a Plague,” “Shortbus”

Aaron L. Gilbert – “Beatriz at Dinner,” “The Birth of a Nation”

Mindy Goldberg – “Low Down,” “Junebug”

Carla Hacken * – “The Book of Henry,” “Hell or High Water”

Jordan Horowitz – “La La Land,” “The Kids Are All Right”

Lars Knudsen – “American Honey,” “Beginners”

Juan de Dios Larraín – “Jackie,” “No”

Sophia Lin – “Z for Zachariah,” “Take Shelter”

Michel Merkt – “Elle,” “Toni Erdmann”

Bertha Navarro – “Pan’s Labyrinth,” “The Devil’s Backbone”

Alex Orlovsky – “The Place beyond the Pines,” “Blue Valentine”

Adele Romanski – “Moonlight,” “Morris from America”

Robert Salerno – “Nocturnal Animals,” “We Need to Talk about Kevin”

Jeffrey Sharp – “The Yellow Birds,” “You Can Count on Me”

Nansun Shi – “Flying Swords of Dragon Gate,” “A Simple Life”

Gabrielle Tana – “Philomena,” “The Invisible Woman”

Jenno Topping – “Hidden Figures,” “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

Frida Torresblanco – “Rudo y Cursi,” “Pan’s Labyrinth”

Jay Van Hoy – “Complete Unknown,” “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints”

Julie Yorn – “Hell or High Water,” “The Other Woman”

Public Relations

Clive Baillie

Michael Brown

Matt Cowal

Tomy Drissi

Sonya Y. Ede-Williams

Lynne Frank

Jonathan Garson

Peter Giannascoli

Marvin Gray

Simon Hewlett

Melissa Holloway

Angela Johnson

Wellington Love

Michelle Marks

Bill Neil

Douglas Neil

Angela Paura

Heather Johnson Phillips

Tom Piechura

Pamela Rodi

Ivette Rodriguez

Jeff Sanderson

Jerry Schmitz

Lauren Schwartz

Carol Sewell

Michael Singer

Afrat Spalding

Kristin Stark

Maggie Todd

Norman Wang

Bumble Ward

Joe Whitmore

Lea Yardum

Kevin Allen Yoder

Short Films and Feature Animation

Sélim Azzazi – “Ennemis Intérieurs,” “Enterrez Nos Chiens (Bury Our Dogs)”

Matt Baer – “The Croods,” “How to Train Your Dragon”

Kyle Balda – “Despicable Me 3,” “Minions”

Aske Bang – “Silent Nights,” “The Stranger”

Jacquie Barnbrook – “Live Music,” “The ChubbChubbs!”

Claude Barras – “My Life as a Zucchini,” “Banquise (Icefloe)”

Eric Beckman – “When Marnie Was There,” “Song of the Sea”

Jared Bush * – “Zootopia,” “Moana”

Carlos E. Cabral – “Big Hero 6,” “Frozen”

Giacun Caduff – “La Femme et le TGV,” “2B or Not 2B”

John K. Carr – “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” “Over the Hedge”

Jeeyun Sung Chisholm – “Ice Age: Collision Course,” “The Peanuts Movie”

Jericca Cleland – “Ratchet & Clank,” “Arthur Christmas”

Andrew Coats – “Smash and Grab,” “Borrowed Time”

John Cohen – “The Angry Birds Movie,” “Despicable Me”

Lindsey Collins – “Finding Dory,” “WALL-E”

Devin Crane – “Megamind,” “Monsters vs Aliens”

Ricardo Curtis – “The Book of Life,” “Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who”

Richard Daskas – “Turbo,” “Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas”

Kristof Deák – “Sing,” “Losing It”

Jason Deamer – “Piper,” “Monsters University”

David DeVan – “Finding Dory,” “Brave”

Walt Dohrn – “Trolls,” “Mr. Peabody & Sherman”

Rob Dressel – “Moana,” “Big Hero 6”

Stefan Eichenberger – “Heimatland (Wonderland),” “Parvaneh”

David Eisenmann – “Pearl,” “Toy Story 3”

Patrik Eklund – “Seeds of the Fall,” “Instead of Abracadabra”

Steve Emerson * – “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “The Boxtrolls”

Lise Fearnley – “Me and My Moulton,” “The Danish Poet”

Mathias Fjellström – “Seeds of the Fall,” “Instead of Abracadabra”

Arish Fyzee – “The Pirate Fairy,”“Planes”

Juanjo Giménez – “Timecode,” “Maximum Penalty”

Andrew Gordon – “Monsters University,” “Presto”

Jinko Gotoh – “The Little Prince,” “9”

Eric Guillon – “Sing,” “The Secret Life of Pets”

Lou Hamou-Lhadj – “Borrowed Time,” “Day & Night”

John Hill – “Turbo,” “Shrek Forever After”

Steven “Shaggy” Hornby – “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” “Rise of the Guardians”

Steven Clay Hunter – “Brave,” “The Incredibles”

Alessandro Jacomini – “Big Hero 6,” “Tangled”

Christopher Jenkins – “Home,” “Surf’s Up”

Sean D. Jenkins – “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Bolt”

Phil Johnston * – “Zootopia,” “Wreck-ItRalph”

Oliver Jones * – “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “ParaNorman”

Mohit Kallianpur – “Frozen,” “Tangled”

Max Karli – “My Life as a Zucchini,” “Victoria”

Michael Kaschalk – “Big Hero 6,” “Paperman”

Karsten Kiilerich – “Albert,” “When Life Departs”

Timothy Lamb – “Trolls,” “Mr. Peabody & Sherman”

Gina Warr Lawes – “Zootopia,” “Kung Fu Panda 2”

Sang Jun Lee – “Rio 2,” “Epic”

Meg LeFauve – “The Good Dinosaur,” “Inside Out”

Jenny Lerew – “Mr. Peabody & Sherman,” “Flushed Away”

Brad Lewis – “Storks,” “Ratatouille”

Carl Ludwig – “Rio,” “Ice Age”

Andrew Okpeaha MacLean – “Feels Good,” “Sikumi (On the Ice)”

MaryAnn Malcomb – “Free Birds,” “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron”

Anders Mastrup – “Albert,” “When Life Departs”

Moon Molson – “The Bravest, the Boldest,” “Crazy Beats Strong Every Time”

Dave Mullins – “Cars 2,” “Up”

Michelle Murdocca – “Hotel Transylvania,” “Open Season”

Christopher Murrie * – “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “Coraline”

Ramsey Naito – “The Boss Baby,” “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie”

Damon O’Beirne – “Kung Fu Panda 3,” “Rise of the Guardians”

Hyrum Virl Osmond – “Moana,” “Frozen”

Greg Pak – “Happy Fun Room,” “Super Power Blues”

James Palumbo – “Ice Age: Collision Course,” “Ice Age: Continental Drift”

Christine Panushka – “The Content of Clouds,” “The Sum of Them”

Pierre Perifel – “Rise of the Guardians,” “Kung Fu Panda 2”

Jeffrey Jon Pidgeon – “Monsters University,” “Up”

David Pimentel – “Moana,” “Big Hero 6”

Elvira Pinkhas – “Ice Age: Collision Course,” “Rio 2”

Kori Rae – “Monsters University,” “Tokyo Mater”

Mahesh Ramasubramanian – “Home,” “Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted”

Ferenc Rofusz – “Gravitáció (Gravitation),” “The Fly”

Vicki Saulls – “The Peanuts Movie,” “Ice Age: Continental Drift”

Brad Schiff * – “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “The Boxtrolls”

William Schwab – “Frozen,” “Wreck-It Ralph”

Gina Shay – “Trolls,” “Shrek Forever After”

Jeff Snow – “Over the Hedge,” “The Road to El Dorado”

Peter Sohn – “The Good Dinosaur,” “Partly Cloudy”

Debra Solomon – “My Kingdom,” “Getting Over Him in 8 Songs or Less”

David Soren – “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie,” “Turbo”

Cara Speller – “Pear Cider and Cigarettes,” “Pearl”

Peggy Stern – “Chuck Jones: Memories of Childhood,” “The Moon and the Son: An Imagined Conversation”

Michael Stocker – “Finding Dory,” “Toy Story 3”

Arianne Sutner – “Kubo and the Two Strings,”“ParaNorman”

Ennio Torresan – “Turbo,” “Till Sbornia Takes Us Apart”

Géza M. Toth – “Mama,” “Maestro”

Anna Udvardy – “Sing,” “Deep Breath”

Wayne Unten – “Frozen,” “Tick Tock Tale”

Theodore Ushev – “Blind Vaysha,” “Gloria Victoria”

Robert Valley – “Pear Cider and Cigarettes,” “Shinjuku”

Timo von Gunten – “La Femme et le TGV,” “Mosquito”

Gil Zimmerman – “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” “Puss in Boots”

Marilyn Zornado – “Old-Time Film,” “Mona Lisa Descending a Staircase”

Sound

Peter Albrechtsen – “The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki,” “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”

Christopher Assells – “John Wick: Chapter 2,” “Spectre”

David Bach – “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi,” “Suicide Squad”

Sylvain Bellemare – “Arrival,” “Incendies”

Miriam Biderman – “Don’t Call Me Son,” “The Second Mother”

Charlotte Buys – “Call Me Thief,” “White Wedding”

Charlie Campagna – “Blade Runner 2049,” “Nocturnal Animals”

Harry Cohen – “The Fate of the Furious,” “The Hateful Eight”

Mohammad Reza Delpak – “The Salesman,” “A Separation”

Yann Delpuech – “The Founder,” “Saving Mr. Banks”

José Luis Díaz – “Wild Tales,” “The Secret in Their Eyes”

Jesse K-D. Dodd – “The Fate of the Furious,” “Jurassic World”

Amrit Pritam Dutta – “Kochadaiiyaan,” “Slumdog Millionaire”

Ezra Dweck – “Black Mass,” “Metallica Through the Never”

William Files – “Deadpool,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

Bernard Gariépy Strobl – “Arrival,” “War Witch”

Mariusz Glabinski – “The Wall,” “The Fifth Estate”

Peter Grace – “Hacksaw Ridge,” “The Square”

Gu Changning – “Monk Comes Down the Mountain,” “Caught in the Web”

Robert Hein – “Café Society,” “Blue Jasmine”

Douglas Jackson – “Logan,” “Schindler’s List”

Jonathan Klein – “Live by Night,” “Argo”

Claude La Haye – “Arrival,” “The Red Violin”

Robert Mackenzie – “Hacksaw Ridge,” “The Grandmaster”

Tony Martinez – “Carol,” “Revolutionary Road”

Steve A. Morrow – “La La Land,” “Up in the Air”

Jean-Paul Mugel – “Jackie,” “Paris, Texas”

Cheryl Nardi – “Captain America: Civil War,” “Brave”

Al Nelson – “Alice through the Looking Glass,” “Jurassic World”

Marc Orts – “A Monster Calls,” “Che”

Daniel Pagan – “All Eyez on Me,” “Frost/Nixon”

Geoffrey Patterson – “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen,” “Twister”

Margit Pfeiffer – “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Warrior”

Becki Ponting – “Philomena,” “Atonement”

Andy Potvin – “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” “Life of Pi”

Richard Quinn – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Gone Girl”

Jacob Ribicoff – “Manchester by the Sea,” “The Wrestler”

Robert L. Sephton – “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” “Remember the Titans”

Guntis Sics – “Kong: Skull Island,” “Moulin Rouge”

Jane Tattersall – “Barney’s Version,” “American Psycho”

Steven Ticknor – “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “The Lincoln Lawyer”

Derek Vanderhorst – “Hidden Figures,” “The Ides of March”

Bryon E. Williams – “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay (Parts 1 & 2)”

Katy Wood – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “True Grit”

Andy Wright – “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Ponyo”

Visual Effects

Arundi Asregadoo – “The Legend of Tarzan,” “The Revenant”

Steve Begg – “Spectre,” “Casino Royale”

Félix Bergés – “A Monster Calls,” “The Impossible”

Angus Bickerton – “Victor Frankenstein,” “Dark Shadows”

Jason Billington – “Deepwater Horizon,”“Avatar”

Nafees Bin Zafar – “Kung Fu Panda 3,” “How to Train Your Dragon 2”

Rod Bogart – “John Carter,” “Brave”

Cosmas Paul Bolger, Jr. – “Frozen,” “The Day the Earth Stood Still”

Pierre Buffin – “The Divergent Series: Allegiant,” “Life of Pi”

Sonja Burchard – “Rise of the Guardians,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”

Mark Byers – “Hidden Figures,” “The Sea of Trees”

Mike Chambers – “Alice through the Looking Glass,” “Inception”

Vincent Cirelli – “Doctor Strange,” “Captain America: Civil War”

Brian Cox – “The Wolverine,” “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader”

Joyce Cox * – “The Jungle Book,” “Avatar”

Jan Philip Cramer – “Independence Day: Resurgence,” “Deadpool”

Janelle Croshaw – “Tron: Legacy,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”

Denise Davis – “Pixels,” “X-Men: FirstClass”

Brennan Doyle – “Marvel’s The Avengers,” “Transformers: Dark of the Moon”

Pauline Duvall – “Deadpool,” “Star Trek Beyond”

Christopher D. Edwards * – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Doctor Strange”

Steve Emerson * – “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “The Boxtrolls”

Doug Epps – “Mars Needs Moms,” “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

Conny Fauser – “Tomorrowland,” “Iron Man”

Paul Giacoppo – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Pacific Rim”

Joachim Grüninger – “The Impossible,” “John Rabe”

Rhonda C. Gunner – “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” “Wrath of the Titans”

Craig Hammack – “Deepwater Horizon,” “Tomorrowland”

Jonathan Harb – “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1,” “Elysium”

Darren Hendler – “Furious Seven,” “Maleficent”

Erik Henry – “Dead Man Down,” “The Expendables 2”

David Hodgins – “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” “2012”

Matt Johnson – “Into the Woods,” “X-Men: First Class”

Oliver Jones * – “Kubo and the Two Strings,”“ParaNorman”

Nikos Kalaitzidis – “The Fate of the Furious,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past”

Daniel Kramer – “Ghostbusters,” “Edge of Tomorrow”

Francois Lambert – “Ant-Man,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”

Mohen Leo – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Deepwater Horizon”

John M. Levin – “Jurassic World,” “Lucy”

Jacqui Lopez – “Elysium,” “The Great Gatsby”

Fumi Mashimo – “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor”

Glen McIntosh – “The Mummy,” “Jurassic World”

Keith Francis Miller – “Wonder Woman,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Mohsen Mousavi – “Independence Day: Resurgence,” “The Amazing Spider-Man”

Colette Mullenhoff – “Doctor Strange,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

Peter Muyzers – “Elysium,” “District 9”

Kenneth Nakada – “Fantastic Four,” “Life of Pi”

Steve Nichols – “Suicide Squad,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”

David Niednagel – “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “Transformers: Dark of the Moon”

Brett Northcutt – “Lucy,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”

Danielle Plantec – “Immortals,” “Hereafter”

Darren Michael Poe – “The Hateful Eight,” “Godzilla”

Nordin Rahhali – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Iron Man 3”

Philippe Rebours – “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Avatar”

Jay Redd – “Alice through the Looking Glass,” “Men in Black 3”

Jonathan Rothbart – “Deadpool,” “Avatar”

Brad Schiff * – “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “ParaNorman”

J.D. Schwalm – “The Fate of the Furious,” “The Jungle Book”

Thomas J. Smith – “Argo,” “Contagion”

Jason Snell – “Deepwater Horizon,” “Now You See Me”

Robert Stadd – “War Dogs,” “Public Enemies”

Paul Story – “The Jungle Book,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”

Ryan Tudhope – “Deadpool,” “Looper”

Robert Weaver – “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows,” “Star Trek Into Darkness”

Louis Zutavern – “The Dictator,” “Elf”

Writers

Karim Aïnouz – “Love for Sale,” “Madame Satã”

Rakhshan Bani-Etemad – “Under the Skin of the City,” “The May Lady”

Siddiq Barmak * – “Opium War,” “Osama”

Aida Begić * – “Children of Sarajevo,” “Snow”

Jeremy Brock – “True Crimes,” “The Last King of Scotland”

Jared Bush * – “Zootopia,” “Moana”

John Collee – “Tanna,” “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World”

Buddhadeb Dasgupta – “The Wrestlers,” “The Red Door”

Kenneth Angelo Daurio, Jr. – “The Secret Life of Pets,” “Despicable Me”

Luke Davies – “Lion,” “Life”

Mohamed Diab – “Clash,” “Cairo 678”

Lav Diaz * – “A Lullaby to the Sorrowful Mystery,” “Norte, the End of History”

Katie Dippold – “Snatched,” “Ghostbusters”

Nelson Pereira dos Santos * – “How Tasty Was My Little Frenchman,” “Barren Lives”

Ildikó Enyedi * – “Simon Magus,” “My Twentieth Century”

Safi Faye * – “Mossane,” “Lettre Paysanne”

Feng Xiaogang – “If You Are the One,” “A World without Thieves”

Paz Alicia Garciadiego – “Bleak Street,” “Deep Crimson”

Bahman Ghobadi – “Turtles Can Fly,” “A Time for Drunken Horses”

Goutam Ghose * – “Shankhachil,” “Paar”

Eric Heisserer – “Arrival,” “Lights Out”

Barry Jenkins * – “Moonlight,” “Medicine for Melancholy”

Alejandro Jodorowsky * – “The Holy Mountain,” “El Topo”

Phil Johnston * – “Zootopia,” “Wreck-It Ralph”

Kim Ki-duk * – “3-Iron,” “Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter…and Spring”

Mohammed Lakhdar-Hamina * – “Chronicle of the Years of Embers,” “The Winds of the Aures”

Brit Marling – “The East,” “Another Earth”

Márta Mészáros * – “Diary for My Children,” “Adoption”

Mike Mills – “20th Century Women,” “Beginners”

Idrissa Ouedraogo * – “Tilaï,” “Yaaba”

Éva Pataki – “The Seventh Room,” “Diary for My Loves”

Cinco Paul – “The Secret Life of Pets,” “DespicableMe”

Jordan Peele * – “Get Out,” “Keanu”

Simon Pegg – “Run Fat Boy Run,” “Shaun of the Dead”

Mohammad Rasoulof * – “Manuscripts Don’t Burn,” “Goodbye”

Eran Riklis * – “Lemon Tree,” “The Syrian Bride”

Céline Sciamma – “My Life as a Zucchini,” “Tomboy”

Mrinal Sen * – “The Case Is Closed,” “In Search of Famine”

Taylor Sheridan – “Hell or High Water,” “Sicario”

Sooni Taraporevala – “Mississippi Masala,” “Salaam Bombay!”

Tran Anh Hung * – “Norwegian Wood,” “The Scent of Green Papaya”

Joss Whedon – “Marvel’s The Avengers,” “The Cabin in the Woods”

William Wheeler – “Queen of Katwe,” “The Reluctant Fundamentalist”

Yau Nai-hoi – “Three,” “Election”

Mauricio Zacharias – “Little Men,” “Love Is Strange”

Martin Zandvliet * – “Land of Mine,” “A Funny Man”

Members-at-Large

Pippa Anderson

Margaret Bodde

Dan Bradley

Brooke Breton

Chris Brigham

Jill Brooks

Stephen Broussard

Stephen Campanelli

Joyce Cox *

Charles Croughwell

Andrew Z. Davis

Steve M. Davison

Bill Draper

Mitch Dubin

Christopher D. Edwards *

Mickey Giacomazzi

Richard Glasser

Jeffrey W. Harlacker

Thomas R. Harper

Jill Hopper

Craig Hosking

Gary Hymes

Andrea Kalas

Jeanie King

Natasha Léonnet

Todd London

Erika McKee

Mary McLaglen

Ujwal Narayan Nirgudkar

Cyndi Ochs

Howard Paar

Darwyn Peachey

Louis Phillips

Susan Pickett

Thomas Poole

Darrin Prescott

Bérénice Robinson

Lee Rosenthal

Rebekah Rudd

P. Scott Sakamoto

Dana Sano

William O. Schultz

Ellen H. Schwartz

William Sherak

Brian Smrz

John Stoneham, Jr.

David Taritero

Garrett Warren

Raymond Yeung

Associates

Rowena Arguelles

Peter Benedek

Jim Berkus

George Freeman

Harry Gold

Scott Greenberg

Brandt Joel

Keya Khayatian

Richard Klubeck

Jessica Lacy

Jon Levin

Rhonda Price

Hylda Queally

Philip Raskind

Stephanie Ritz

Rajendra Roy

Mick Sullivan