Who's in the 'I Beat Meryl' Club?
It’s small, it’s exclusive, but it does exist. Frances McDormand, Sandra Bullock, Gwyneth Paltrow and other actresses who triumphed over the mighty Streep
MERYL STREEP IS (ALMOST ALWAYS) ON TOP
Let’s be clear: It’s no small feat to beat Meryl Streep. The three-time Academy Award winner (most recently for Best Actress in The Iron Lady in 2012) has more nominations than any actor or actress, ever. The year 2018 marked her 21st Oscar nod, in the Best Actress category for The Post.
“I started with Meryl Streep first. That was key. That sort of aligns the stars, and everyone starts to be interested,” her Into the Woods director-producer Rob Marshall told PEOPLE of bringing the musical to the big screen (scoring her a Best Supporting Actress nod in 2015). That said, she doesn’t always win.
FRANCES MCDORMAND
The latest star to beat out Streep in the Best Actress category? McDormand, who took home the award for her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbings, Missouri in 2018. “So I’m hyperventilating a little bit so if I fall over pick me up cause I got some things to say,” McDormand joked at the beginning. “I think this is what Chloe Kim must have felt like after she did back to back 1080s.”
EMMA STONE
Stone topped Florence Foster Jenkins-era Streep in 2017 with her delightful performance in La La Land. She acknowledged her fellow nominees in her acceptance speech, saying, "To the women in this category ... you are all so extraordinary, and I look up to you and I admire you more than I can put in words. It has been the greatest honor."
PATRICIA ARQUETTE
Boyhood’s Arquette was the heavy favorite going into the 2015 awards, so Streep couldn’t have been too disappointed when the actress won Oscar (Ms. Meryl was nominated for her work in Into the Woods). And Streep was visibly moved by Arquette’s acceptance speech, pumping her first when the winner said, “To every woman who gave birth, to every taxpayer and citizen of this nation, we have fought for everybody else’s equal rights. It’s our time to have wage equality once and for all, and equal rights for women in the United States of America.”
CATE BLANCHETT
Toward the top of the “serious actresses” shortlist is the Blue Jasmine star, who took home the trophy in 2014 for her performance as a boozy, fallen socialite (winning over Streep in August: Osage County). But even better than the award was Blanchett’s acceptance speech, in which she chastised “those of us in the industry who are still foolishly clinging to the idea that female films with women at the center are niche experiences. They are not. Audiences wanna see them, and, in fact, they make money.” We’re pretty sure the likeminded Streep was cheering in her seat.
SANDRA BULLOCK
“I’m so not winning an Oscar,” Bullock said one month before her Academy Award victory for The Blind Side in 2010. Well done, but Streep in Julie & Julia is equal movie marathon material.
KATE WINSLET
Even Winslet thought she’d be in the losers’ circle in 2009. “I’m so used to it, having gone through it before and having lost so many times. Being in that losing state is something I’m much more comfortable in, in a funny kind of a way,” she said. But the actress looked right at home on stage after her name was called for The Reader. As for Streep in Doubt? Well, it’s an honor just being nominated.
HELEN MIRREN
No matter how much we may quote Miranda Priestly, Streep’s evil editrix in The Devil Wears Prada just couldn’t complete with The Queen. In 2007, it was all about the regal Dame Mirren. Though if Streep had stayed in character she would have told the Academy, “Details of your incompetence do not interest me.”
CATHERINE ZETA-JONES
Singing, dancing and all that jazz? Chicago was the movie in 2003, scoring six Oscars including Best Supporting Actress for a very pregnant Zeta-Jones. Streep and Adaptation took a seat.
HILARY SWANK
Boys Don’t Cry, and neither did Streep when her performance in Music of the Heart lost to Swank in 2000.
GWYNETH PALTROW
“You can go so far when your parents really love you,” Paltrow said while accepting her Best Actress Award for Shakespeare in Love in 1999. So far as to beat Streep in One True Thing.
SUSAN SARANDON
“How do you do a movie with Susan Sarandon and not fall in love with her?” Dead Man Walking costar Sean Penn said. Clearly the Academy did, naming her Best Actress in 1996 over a classic Streep performance in The Bridges of Madison County.
