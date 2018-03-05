Who's in the 'I Beat Meryl' Club?

MERYL STREEP IS (ALMOST ALWAYS) ON TOP

Let’s be clear: It’s no small feat to beat Meryl Streep. The three-time Academy Award winner (most recently for Best Actress in The Iron Lady in 2012) has more nominations than any actor or actress, ever. The year 2018 marked her 21st Oscar nod, in the Best Actress category for The Post.

“I started with Meryl Streep first. That was key. That sort of aligns the stars, and everyone starts to be interested,” her Into the Woods director-producer Rob Marshall told PEOPLE of bringing the musical to the big screen (scoring her a Best Supporting Actress nod in 2015). That said, she doesn’t always win.