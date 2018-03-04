What Will Win Best Picture at the Oscars? Here's What Google, Instagram, Twitter Users Think!

With Oscar weekend almost here, the internet is abuzz with who may take home the golden statues when Jimmy Kimmel hosts Sunday’s 90th Annual Academy Awards.

The Shape of Water received the most nominations, including a bid in the Best Picture category. Fellow Best Picture nominee Dunkirk scored the second-most nominations at eight, with Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — also up for the top prize — just behind with seven nods. Rounding out the Best Picture category: Call Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread and The Post.

If Google searches offer any indication, search trends on the site show that 23 percent of users think Three Billboards will walk away with the win. Here’s where the rest of the films stand:

The Shape of Water: 21%

Dunkrik: 16%

Call Me By Your Name: 15%

Get Out: 11%

Lady Bird: 6%

Darkest Hour: 4%

The Post: 3%

Phantom Thread: 2%

Over on Instagram, Get Out has received the most buzz, followed by Call Me By Your Name and Steven Spielberg’s The Post. Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet has gotten the most traction in the Lead Actor category, while I, Tonya‘s Margot Robbie fronts Lead Actress on the social media platform.

Twitter users’ thoughts differ, too, with Call Me By Your Name ranking as the most tweeted about Best Picture nominee. The Shape of Water grabs second place, with Lady Bird following Guillermo del Toro‘s fantasy drama. Three Billboards and Phantom Thread round out the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

The 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.