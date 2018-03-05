Copyright 2018 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
10 Photos That Prove Jennifer Lawrence Had the Best Time at the Oscars
The Oscar-winning actress returned to the awards to have a great time
By Lydia Price•@lydsprice
Posted on March 4, 2018 at 11:46pm EST
1 of 10
SUPERSTAR
Red carpets were made for being extra.
2 of 10
BETTER FROM ABOVE
Because that showmanship deserves another angle.
3 of 10
BREAKING BARRIERS
It takes more than a chair to stop a J.Law on a mission.
4 of 10
ONE ON ONE
Here we have Salma Hayek fulfilling one of our most important life goals: having a heartfelt conversation with Jennifer Lawrence over a glass of wine.
5 of 10
CONSULTING WITH THE QUEEN
And another life goal: sharing a secret with Meryl Streep.
6 of 10
QUICK FIX
Straps can be difficult.
7 of 10
FAMILAR FACES
Clearly, all her friends showed up, too!
8 of 10
HUG IT OUT
You can just tell she gives great hugs.
9 of 10
HERE TO SHINE
Just a casual, radiant hair flip.
10 of 10
SEALED WITH A KISS
She's got a lot of love.
