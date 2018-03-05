10 Photos That Prove Jennifer Lawrence Had the Best Time at the Oscars 

The Oscar-winning actress returned to the awards to have a great time

By @lydsprice

Posted on

1 of 10

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

SUPERSTAR 

Red carpets were made for being extra. 

2 of 10

 

BETTER FROM ABOVE

Because that showmanship deserves another angle. 

3 of 10

Kevin Winter/Getty

BREAKING BARRIERS 

It takes more than a chair to stop a J.Law on a mission. 

4 of 10

Kevin Winter/Getty

ONE ON ONE 

Here we have Salma Hayek fulfilling one of our most important life goals: having a heartfelt conversation with Jennifer Lawrence over a glass of wine. 

5 of 10

 

CONSULTING WITH THE QUEEN 

And another life goal: sharing a secret with Meryl Streep. 

6 of 10

 

QUICK FIX 

Straps can be difficult. 

7 of 10

KYLE GRILLOT/AFP/Getty

FAMILAR FACES

Clearly, all her friends showed up, too! 

8 of 10

 

HUG IT OUT 

You can just tell she gives great hugs. 

9 of 10

 

HERE TO SHINE 

Just a casual, radiant hair flip. 

10 of 10

 

SEALED WITH A KISS 

She's got a lot of love. 

More