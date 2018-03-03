Here's How to Watch the 2018 Academy Awards

After the incredibly memorable 2017 Academy Awards, there’s no way movie fans across the country will risk missing the 2018 ceremony!

From the red carpet style to the winner of the night’s Best Picture prize — in addition to highly-anticipated performances by Academy Award winner Common, nominee Mary J. Blige and more — there’s a lot to tune in for on Sunday night.

Here’s everything you need to know about the date and time of, and channels to watch for the 90th annual Oscars.

When are the Oscars?

Hollywood’s biggest night is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, March 4, 2018. The awards show telecast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

How can I watch the red carpet and pre-shows?

The fun begins long before host Jimmy Kimmel, back for his second year in a row, delivers his opening monologue.

Starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s Oscars Red Carpet Live streaming pre-show will bring you all of Hollywood’s biggest stars as they make their way into the theatre.

The PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live pre-show will stream for 90 minutes on PeopleTV (the streaming network from PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly) in collaboration with Twitter and will be available globally via @PeopleTV for Twitter’s logged-in and logged-out audience. The pre-show will also be available for streaming on PEOPLE.com, EW.com, InStyle.com, Time.com, Facebook Live, and YouTube Live.

ABC’s red carpet pre-show will begin an hour and a half before the ceremony kicks off, at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The stream will be available via the Academy’s show page on Facebook Watch and the ABC Facebook page.

E! will also be hosting their special, Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards followed by Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Oscars, starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. Check your local listings or check it out on their website.

Oscars Getty

How can I watch the ceremony on TV?

The ceremony will air live nationwide on ABC. Check your local listings.

How can I stream the ceremony?

No television? No problem.

If you don’t have access to a TV, viewers in select markets can catch the live broadcast on Abc.com or though the ABC app by signing in with your TV provider. Subscription-based services like YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV and Playstation Vue will also stream the Oscars through ABC.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Academy Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

For a full list of participating TV providers, check here.

Hulu subscribers can catch up on Monday, when the ceremony will be available to stream.