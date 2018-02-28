One of the most bizarre moments at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards came when Frances McDormand was curiously bleeped multiple times during her best actress acceptance speech – despite only swearing once! Is there a chance it could happen again at the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, where she’s favored to win the equivalent award for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri?

The awards show veteran has been in this place before — having won several acting awards and even an Oscar in 1997 for Fargo.

Based on her track record, let’s examine the case below.

The Evidence

1997 Oscars Win

“What am I doing here?” McDormand quipped at the beginning of her first-ever Oscars speech. She goes on to crack a few other jokes and praise her fellow nominees — a trend she continues in her future speeches.

But McDormand kept it classy and stayed away from cursing, instead sweetly dedicating her award to husband Joel Coen and their recently adopted son Pedro.

2018 Golden Globes Disaster

Fast forward two decades and McDormand had a much different experience.

While she was able to get the word “shite” past the sensors, NBC bleeped out other parts of the the actress’ speech, first when she said she could throw a Molotov cocktail.

“I cannot throw a baseball for shite, but I managed to throw a Molotov cocktail from one building to another across a two-lane street. That was really fun but don’t try it at home,” she said, but television audiences did not hear the Molotov cocktail part.

The bleeping continued when she described the current Time’s Up initiative in Hollywood when she called it a “tectonic shift” — which the network also bleeped out.

Even her film’s distributor caused the trigger-happy censor to reach for the bleep button: When she thanked Fox Searchlight, “Fox” was bleeped out.

2018 Screen Actors Guild Win

The actress herself poked fun at the weirdly-bleeped speech at the Screen Actors Guild Awards two weeks later while introducing the film with costars Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell. McDormand hilariously hid behind the two men while they presented the movie.

Yet when it came time for her acceptance speech, McDormand didn’t allude to her previous one and instead highlighted the need for representation in film and praised the movie’s writer, Martin McDonagh.

The Verdict

While the NBC censors might have been a little too anxious during McDormand’s speech, the actress has been giving bleep-free and inspiring speeches for years. Expect her to have a great message, but not a lot of bleeps, if she wins this year.

The 90th Annual Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel air live on Sunday, March 4 at 8 p.m. on ABC.