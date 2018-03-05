The Most Empowering, Feminist Moments at the Oscars

FRANCES MCDORMAND ASKS EVERY FEMALE NOMINEE TO STAND

McDormand brought one of the most powerful moments throughout the show during her acceptance speech for Best Actress. She asked each female nominee, in every category, to stand. (Adding, "Meryl, if you do it, every one else will," to which Streep happily obliged.) Once they were standing, she said: "Look around. Because we all have stories to tell, and projects to finance." McDormand also told people to get in touch with them — later this week, after they've had some time to catch up on sleep — and get those projects rolling.