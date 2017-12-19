Aca-Amazing! Anna Kendrick Shows Off Her Uncanny Kristen Stewart Impression

Kristen Stewart, is that you?

Anna Kendrick stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday, where she showed off her uncanny impression of a fellow Hollywood actress.

“I do one impression, and it’s the weirdest impression, too,” she told host Jimmy Fallon. “I should have like a Christopher Walken or something, and I have a Kristen Stewart. I don’t why.”

Kendrick said she’s been a longtime fan of Twilight — a franchise she’s appeared in — and has even showed Stewart her impersonation.

“She was like, ‘yeah, I do that with my mouth,'” Kendrick recalled of Stewart’s reaction.

To prove just how impressive her impersonation is, Kendrick explained the plot of her latest film Pitch Perfect 3 as Stewart — complete with broken eye contact and plenty of hair flips.

Kendrick has been busy promoting Pitch Perfect 3, which reunites the beloved Barden Bellas one last time. In the film, the acapella-singing friends come together to perform in an overseas USO tour.

Along with Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Elizabeth Banks and more return for the film.

Pitch Perfect 3 hits theaters Dec. 22.