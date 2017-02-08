Why Did Aaron Taylor-Johnson Feel 'Relief' When He Wasn't Nominated For An Oscar?

Aaron-Taylor Johnson wasn’t sad when he learned he’d been passed over for a Best Supporting Actor nomination for the upcoming, 2017 Academy Awards.

In fact, the Nocturnal Animals star told Vulture, “There was relief when my wife told me that I hadn’t been nominated.”

Taylor-Johnson stars as the villain in the Tom Ford-directed drama and took home the Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for his turn just last month. He bested Oscar favorite Mahershala Ali, who was also nominated in the category.

“Coming home from the Globes with an award was brilliant, but I’ve been promoting Nocturnal for six months,” said Taylor-Johnson. “As an actor, you prefer to put that kind of energy into something creative. It was good to finally step off the train. You do kind of go, I’m losing my mind.”

In fact, the 26-year-old admitted that he struggled to accept that he was the right pick for the creepy role of Ray in the first place. He admitted to feeling “slightly perplexed,” and telling Ford, “I don’t think I can give you what you need; I’m not good at it.”

Yet, he said, “Tom saw something in me.”

RELATED VIDEO: Aaron Taylor-Johnson on His ‘Psychologically Grueling’ Nocturnal Animals Role

The star also insists he’s not envious of castmate Michael Shannon, who was nominated for the Oscar.

“Quite honestly,” he said, “and maybe this is because it’s the first time I’ve been involved in this process and didn’t know anything, I didn’t have any of that. I didn’t feel like, ‘Oh, my PR team and his PR team are rivals. Who can get the best press? Who can get the best gossip about what the critics are really thinking?’ And Michael’s been a gentleman. He’s only ever congratulated me on my success.”

Now, he looks at the industry’s highest honor as “something to work toward.”

“It would’ve felt a tad greedy to get a nom from them this time around,” Taylor-Johnson admitted.