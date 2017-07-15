WATCH: Reese Witherspoon, Oprah, and Mindy Kaling Dazzle in First Trailer for A Wrinkle in Time

It’s not time travel — it’s tessering, and those who don’t already know the difference will learn aboout it next March when Disney’s fantasy tale A Wrinkle in Time hits theaters.

A brand new trailer for director Ava DuVernay’s dazzling adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s beloved 1963 novel premiered on Saturday during the live-action film panel at D23, Disney’s biennial fan expo in Anaheim, California.

The movie stars newcomber Storm Reid as Meg Murry, a brilliant girl who searches the multiverse for her missing father (Chris Pine) with the help of three mysterious celestial guides: Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon), Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling), and Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey).

DuVernay introduced the trailer alongside Disney production chief Sean Bailey and the entire principal cast of the film — Winfrey, Kaling, Witherspoon, Pine, and Reid.

Attendees at the D23 panel even got an exclusive poster from the film to celebrate — with Winfrey calling back to the the 2004 when she shouted, “Everyone gets a poster! You get a poster, you get a poster, you get a poster!”

“I saw myself in it,” DuVernay said of the project. “And I saw so many different kinds of people in it and personalities and I thought, gosh, if I could bring my idea of it to the classic novel, maybe we can make something new, And the only place to do that is at Disney. A family story wrapped in an epic adventure where you see worlds you’ve never seen before—it’s the perfect place.”

Winfrey admitted that, like DuVernay, she hadn’t read the book as a child, but was instantly drawn to the role that DuVernay described as the wisest woman in the world, an “angelic, celestial being who was going to get to wear amazing costumes and work with Reese and Mindy as a part of the Mrs. Team…who wouldn’t say yes to that?”

RELATED VIDEO: How Oprah Finally Found a Diet That Suits Her Lifestyle

Witherspoon said she was a huge fan of the book as a little girl, roughly about Reid’s age.

“I just thought it was so magical, about a young woman at the center of her story, going to other worlds, escaping her earthly bounds, and realizing anything is possible when you think positively and you seek the good out in life,” she beamed.

Kaling, whose character speaks only in riddles and famous quotes, also discussed the challenge of such scholarly dialogue.

“As someone who is a chatterbox, I thought that was actually very challenging. But it’s wonderful. I mean, this is a character who only speaks in the wisest sayings, and it crosses all cultures, all continents, all centuries,” she said. “And I learned a lot, actually. And what was wonderful about the script… was to update a lot of the quotations in the movie from the book so that it really was so inclusive and really showcased who was in the cast and just who was out there. And there was so much wisdom in the world and we saw… I think I quote JAY-Z in the movie? In addition to, like, some of the more traditional, classical scholars.”

A Wrinkle in Time hits theaters March 9, 2018

This article originally appeared on Ew.com