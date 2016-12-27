6 Non-Star Wars Roles We'll Always Remember Carrie Fisher for

As Hollywood mourns the loss of Carrie Fisher — who cemented her place as a film legend after starring in the Star Wars franchise — we’re taking a look back at the actress’s other memorable roles through the years, which not only gave fans another side of Fisher, but also proved her range as a thespian with a résumé boasting both comedy and action stints.

WHEN HARRY MET SALLY (1989)

As Sally’s best friend, Fisher’s Marie offered sage advice while also getting together with Harry’s best friend during a double date — further pushing Harry and Sally together.

GIRLFRIENDS’ GUIDE TO DIVORCE (2014, 2016)

With a recurring role as Abby’s (Lisa Edelstein) book agent Cat, Fisher’s character did anything to get Abby thinking of new material for her upcoming book — and we loved her for it.

CATASTROPHE (2015)

In her most recent role on Amazon’s Catastrophe, Fisher played Mia, the mom to protagonist Rob Delaney’s character, Rob, who accidentally gets a girl pregnant on a business trip.

THE BLUES BROTHERS (1978)

Is there anything better than Fisher in one of The Blues Brothers‘ most memorable scenes?

30 ROCK (2007)

Because nothing beats Fisher’s hilarious guest spot on 30 Rock as Liz Lemon’s (Tina Fey) zany idol.

SOAPDISH (1991)

Fisher played Betsy Faye Sharon, an executive on the film’s fictional soap opera. The movie also starred Sally Field as an aging actress who struggled to keep her leading role.