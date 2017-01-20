20th Century Women Ticket Sales Will Benefit Planned Parenthood This Weekend

This weekend, you can see a good movie for an even better cause.

Thanks to the studio behind 20th Century Women, A24, a portion of ticket sales from the movie’s opening weekend will benefit Planned Parenthood, an organization that played a surprisingly big role in the film’s development.

The film, loosely based on childhood of its director, Mike Mills, tells the story of a boy growing up in the 1970s whose mother, played by Annette Bening, seeks the help of two other women, played by Greta Gerwig and Elle Fanning, to raise her son.

In the special featurette above, the filmmakers and Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards explore the connection between the film’s characters and the women’s health initiative. For instance, Gerwig’s character Abbie discovers she has cervical cancer during a visit to Planned Parenthood, and another scene shows Fanning’s character Julie receiving her first prescription for birth control at the same facility.

In order to make sure the scenes were realistic, Planned Parenthood actually consulted on the film and Planned Parenthood California Central Coast shared information and resources about Planned Parenthood health centers in the ’70s.

“The people at Planned Parenthood were so helpful to me with the writing and pre-production of 20th Century Women,” Mills said in a statement. “They connected me with people who worked in PP offices in the ’70s to make sure every aspect of my scenes was correct, from the language counselors used to the very particular decor and dress of the people in those offices, to the overarching philosophy and attitude of the women who worked there. It was very important to me that we capture this moment in women’s reproductive rights accurately and they were so generous and helpful to me.”

20th Century Women hits theaters nationwide on Friday. Get tickets here.