9 Things You Never Knew About the 2018 Oscar Nominees

You’ve wept silently to Call My By Your Name. You contemplated changing your name to “Lady Bird.” (It will be your given name, given to you, by you.) You’ve even got your Oscar winners all lined up. But how much do you know about this year’s nominees? Below are some facts that might not help your Oscar bets, but will definitely change how you think about the 2018 honorees.

Saoirse Ronan once went to Harry Potter World with AJ Michalka

“I got a wand and a Gryffindor jumper,” she told InStyle, confirming her official Hogwarts house.

Meryl Streep studied opera when she was growing up

“I was 13. I didn’t like opera. Ew,” she told NPR. “I liked cheerleading and boys — that was what I was interested in, and Barbra Streisand, The Beatles and Bob Dylan. But I loved singing. I loved it. And I did have a very good coloratura. I listened to my high school Music Man just as I was getting ready to get the Kennedy Center Honors with Barbara Cook, because I had been to see her when I was a kid in The Music Man on Broadway. And I had sung the part in my high school production and it’s very good, but it’s a voice I don’t have anymore. It was very high and light and free.”

Kumail Nanjiani has very strong thoughts about food carts

“I love, love, love the street-cart food,” Kumail Nanjiani told New York Magazine. “Gyros are like a meat-flavored fruit roll-up. A meat roll-up.”

Scooping ice cream might not be Allison Janney’s worst pre-fame job

“I realized I was an unwitting drug dealer, because I was working at a nighttime receptionist at a recording studio where people would come in to do jingles,” she recalled to Vulture. “I think I was pretty much accepting drug packages for musicians coming in but had no idea! I was just like, ‘Oh, this is for Mr. So-and-So,’ and I’d save them and go, ‘Oh, this came to you from Mr. Blue and Mr. Green and whatever!’ I really think I was dealing drugs!”

Timothée Chalamet auditioned for Spider-Man: Homecoming

“I read twice and I left sweating in a total panic,” Chalamet said at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards in January. “I called my agent, [UTA’s] Brian Swardstrom, and I said, ‘Brian, I thought about this a lot and I have to go back and knock on that door and read again,’ and he told me the story of Sean Young and how in an attempt to become Catwoman had scared everyone away when she showed up at the studio gates in costume.”

Margot Robbie celebrated her 24th birthday with a party that lasted 24 hours

“So many people were like, ‘Margot, I’m tired,’ ” she told the New York Times. “I’m like, ‘We’re not done yet!’ ”

Greta Gerwig’s first kiss was in a hot tub

“And then we rode our bikes home,” she told W magazine. “We’d been building to it for a solid six months. I was just so in love with him. I think we were quoting The Little Prince to each other — then we started making out.”

Daniel Kaluuya wrote his first play when he was 9 years old

“That play was based on Kenan & Kel. I just liked their dynamic,” he told Interview magazine. “I was obsessed by their dynamic, and it was just two guys that worked at McDonald’s or something. I can’t really remember it. I remember my whole year at school came out to watch it. It was quite an intense experience. I think it had an orange soda moment, but it was McDonald’s, so I made it Fanta or something. I would love to find it. Hopefully it’s in my room somewhere.”

The Oscars will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on Sunday, March 4, at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.