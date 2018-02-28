From Feathered Gowns to a Teenage Saoirse Ronan: This Is What the Oscars Looked Like in 2008

Hollywood came to slay

By @maggiemalach

SAOIRSE RONAN

At only 13 years old, Saoirse Ronan was already nominated for her role in Atonement

PENÉLOPE CRUZ

Penélope Cruz was years ahead of the feather trend. We bow down.

MILEY CYRUS

A teen Miley stepped away from the Hannah Montana set to walk the Oscars red carpet. 

MARION COTILLARD 

Marion Cotillard was hours away from accepting the Best Actress award for her role in La Vie en Rose

KEITH URBAN & NICOLE KIDMAN

Ten years later, they remain a power couple (and just #couplegoals in general). 

RENÉE ZELLWEGER

Renée Zellweger had one Oscar win (and two more nominations!) to her name by 2008. 

JESSICA ALBA

Jessica Alba glowed while pregnant with her first child, daughter Honor Marie Warren. 

JENNIFER GARNER

Jennifer Garner walked the red carpet in support of her Oscar-nominated film, Juno. Later that night, Diablo Cody would be honored with the Best Original Screenplay trophy for the coming-of-age movie.

ELLEN PAGE

Ellen Page was nominated for her first Oscar, honoring her breakout role in Juno.

HILARY SWANK

Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank walked the carpet in a black one-shouldered gown. 

ANNE HATHAWAY

A year after earning her first Oscar nomination, Anne Hathaway walked one of the most iconic red carpets in the world. 

CATE BLANCHETT

Already an Oscar winner in 2008, Cate Blanchett was nominated yet again for her role in Elizabeth: The Golden Age.

JENNIFER HUDSON

Jennifer Hudson walked the carpet as an Oscar winner — the she'd collected a trophy the previous year for her role in Dreamgirls

CAMERON DIAZ

Back in 2008, Cameron Diaz was giving us life across all genres of film — drama, comedy and vocal work (Shrek forever!). 

AMY ADAMS

By 2008, Amy Adams already had one Oscar nomination to her name. 

HEIDI KLUM

Multi-hyphenate and fashion mogul Heidi Klum took a night off from her empire to show us how to work a collar on the red carpet. 

