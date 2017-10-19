Movies
14 Real-Life Movie Characters and the Actors Who Played Them
When actors play real-life people, they truly embody the characters — just look at these side-by-side images (and the number of Oscar nominations!) for proof
CHRISTIAN BALE AS DICK CHENEY
Bale is well known for the lengths he'll go when it comes to physical transformation for a role. (He infamously lost 60 lbs. to play an insomniac in The Machinist.) But his latest may be his most unrecognizable yet: He's playing the former vice president in a movie about Cheney's life, and the makeover is so drastic that even the on-set photos have us doing a double take.
BENJAMIN KINGSLEY AS MOHANDAS GANDHI
In the epic three-hour-plus biopic of the life of Indian leader Gandhi, who stood against British rule without violence, Kingsley won an Oscar, as did the film itself, for Best Picture.
EMMA STONE AS BILLIE JEAN KING
Stone put on 15 lbs. of pure muscle to play tennis superstar King in this fall’s Battle of the Sexes. The hard work was worth it: She's receiving Oscar buzz for the role.
TAYLOR KITSCH AS DAVID KORESH
We've only gotten a glimpse of Kitsch as cult leader Koresh — the miniseries, Waco, is set to premiere in November 2018 — but judging by the eerily similarities of these two shots, it's bound to be an award winner.
MICHELLE WILLIAMS AS MARILYN MONROE
Williams is all '50s bombshell in My Week with Marilyn, where she plays Monroe during the filming of Laurence Olivier's The Prince and the Showgirl.
CHARLIZE THERON AS AILEEN WUORNOS
In an Oscar-winning portrayal, Theron plays real-life serial killer Wuornos — and went through quite a makeover to do so. She gained weight and had her face transformed (through makeup and prosthetics) for the role, and was practically unrecognizable in Monster.
SARAH PAULSON AS MARCIA CLARK
In American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, Paulson plays prosecutor Clark, a role that won her an Emmy and a Golden Globe. Paulson bonded with the real-life Clark while filming, and even took her as her date to the Emmys and thanked Clark in her acceptance speech.
CLAIRE FOY AS QUEEN ELIZABETH II
Over the course of her 65-year reign, many actresses have embodied Queen Elizabeth II at various points throughout her time on the throne. The most recent addition to the club? Claire Foy, who plays the monarch in her 20s and early 30s in the Netflix series The Crown.
EDDIE REDMAYNE AS STEPHEN HAWKING
Redmayne won an Oscar for The Theory of Everything, in which he plays Hawking as he makes his way to the top of his field, despite the fact that he's increasingly unable to use his body while battling ALS.
JAMIE FOXX AS RAY CHARLES
Foxx shines as Charles in Ray, a movie about his life and domination of the genre of soul music. And, oh yeah: He won an Oscar.
MERYL STREEP AS MARGARET THATCHER
Streep’s long-awaited third Oscar came for her portrayal of Britain’s first female prime minister Margaret Thatcher, both during her tenure in office and near the end of her life as she was dealing with dementia, in The Iron Lady.
DANIEL DAY-LEWIS AS ABRAHAM LINCOLN
Seemingly every role Day-Lewis touches turns to (Oscar) gold, including his turn as the 16th president of the United States in Lincoln, which focuses on the end of the Civil War and the passage of the 13th amendment.
LEONARDO DICAPRIO AS HOWARD HUGHES
DiCaprio has played several real-life figures, from fur trapper Hugh Glass in The Revenant to conman Frank Abagnale, Jr. in Catch Me If You Can. But one of the best-known people he played is aviator, filmmaker and businessman Howard Hughes in The Aviator. Also not to be missed in the film: Cate Blanchett's Oscar-winning portrayal of Katharine Hepburn.
MICHAEL FASSBENDER AS STEVE JOBS
As the black turtleneck-wearing Apple innovator Jobs, Fassbender earned Oscar and Golden Globe nominations.
