14 Real-Life Movie Characters and the Actors Who Played Them

CHRISTIAN BALE AS DICK CHENEY

Bale is well known for the lengths he'll go when it comes to physical transformation for a role. (He infamously lost 60 lbs. to play an insomniac in The Machinist.) But his latest may be his most unrecognizable yet: He's playing the former vice president in a movie about Cheney's life, and the makeover is so drastic that even the on-set photos have us doing a double take.