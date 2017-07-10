13 Celebrities Whose Romances Bridged the Age Gap

Aaron & Sam Taylor-Johnson

The couple first met in 2009 on the set of Sam's directorial debut, Nowhere Boy. In it, Aaron played a young John Lennon and the two immediately hit it off. Engaged months after meeting, the two wed in 2012 and have two daughters together — Wylda, 6, and Romy, 5. Of their age difference, the Nocturnal Animals actor has said, "I’m an old soul and she’s a young soul. We don’t see an age gap, we just see each other."

Age Gap: 24 years