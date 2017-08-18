11 Behind-the-Scenes Bombshells You Never Knew About Your Favorite Movies

THE STUDIO SUGGESTED O.J. SIMPSON FOR THE TERMINATOR

Orion Pictures had the now-infamous retired NFL star in mind for the time-hopping killing machine. Director James Cameron recalled the moment he found out what the studio was planning in Entertainment Weekly: "[Orion chief Mike] Medavoy came to me and [producer Gale Anne Hurd] and he said, 'Are you sitting down? You must sit down. I want O.J. Simpson for the Terminator. Gale and I just looked at each other and thought, 'You've got to be f- - -ing kidding me. How do we get out of this?'"

Medavoy explained his suggestion to EW, saying that "At the time, O.J. Simpson had one of those commercials for Hertz where he jumped over a counter and ran to get a rental car. It was all of that athletic stuff, which I thought the Terminator should have." But the director ironically thought that Simpson wouldn't be able to pull off the cyborg's menacing vibe. "This was when everybody loved him, and ironically that was part of the problem — he was this likable, goofy, kind of innocent guy," Cameron said.