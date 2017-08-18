Movies
11 Behind-the-Scenes Bombshells You Never Knew About Your Favorite Movies
Get the surprising scoop on faves like Mean Girls and Titanic, from casting shake-ups to on-set antics
STORM & WOLVERINE WERE LOVERS IN X-MEN
During an interview with PEOPLE and EW editorial director Jess Cagle, Halle Berry revealed that her X-Men character Storm and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine had some romantic history in their X-Men movie universe. “Storm and Logan used to be lovers,” she said. “It’s true. Storm and Logan had a thing.”
Indeed, it is true — in a deleted scene from Bryan Singer’s 2014 sequel X-Men: Days of Future Past, Logan kisses Storm goodbye before traveling back in time to change the course of history. Berry says she and Jackman kept the material for their characters’ backstories. “I joke in the movies, I’m like, ‘How come nobody’s loving on Storm.’ Like what’s wrong with Storm? Nobody is checking for Storm,” she said. “So, we decided that Storm and Logan had a thing, and then Jean came and messed that up.”
KEIRA KNIGHTLEY WAS SUPPOSED TO WEAR A SEXY WEDDING GOWN IN LOVE ACTUALLY
The ultra-romantic opening wedding scene in the holiday classic could have looked a lot different. Costume designer Joanna Johnston recently revealed to Grazia that director Richard Curtis planned to have Knightley's character walk down the aisle in a rather risqué ensemble. "He wanted [Knightley's] character to be kind of sexy, even as a bride. He wanted her to be dressed ready for the end of the scene where they're partying, so he had this idea of a crop top, with a bare tummy," she told the outlet. Luckily, the Oscar-nominated designer convinced the director to go in a different direction: "I told Richard, 'You don't want a bare tummy going into church!' So I went for a sheer, layered style instead with petal details underneath; gauzy and multi-layered."
LINDSAY LOHAN WAS INTIMIDATED BY MEAN GIRLS CO-STAR RACHEL MCADAMS
According to director Matt Waters, Lohan's reaction to working with McAdams helped seal the deal on casting her as high school tormentor Regina George. "When Lindsay was acting with Rachel, she got very shy, because Rachel was older and a very accomplished actress," he shared with Vulture. "She'd come in the room and not talk to Lindsay — she was very focused. Lindsay kind of got nervous around her, and I thought that, more than anything, was going to be the deciding factor, the fact that she affected Lindsay in that way."
Interestingly, Lohan was originally slated to play the villain, but was urged to take on the role of Cady after her Freaky Friday success.
GWYNETH PALTROW WAS ALMOST CAST AS ROSE IN TITANTIC
The GOOP guru very nearly booked her passage on the doomed cruise-ship-turned-blockbuster-sensation. In 2015, she revealed to Howard Stern that she was on the very short list of actresses up for the iconic part before losing out to Kate Winslet. "I know that the story is that I turned it down. I think I was really in contention for it — I was one of the last two," she shared with the radio host.
SEAN CONNERY ALWAYS WORE A HAIRPIECE IN JAMES BOND FILMS
Even 007 has his beauty secrets. Connery actually began losing his hair at the age of 17, and wore a toupée in all seven Bond films in which he starred.
FINDING NEMO'S DORY WAS ORIGINALLY A MALE FISH NAMED GILL
We have Ellen DeGeneres — and her irresistible voice — to thank for the female presence in the hit animated tale and subsequent spin-off Finding Dory. Finding Nemo director and co-writer Andrew Stanton had the sidekick pegged as a male until he happened to hear DeGeneres' sitcom Ellen playing in the background of his office. "She was a godsend. A dream come true for a writer. Once I had Ellen’s voice in my head, it was a breeze to write for," he told Entertainment Weekly about fleshing out the character.
RYAN GOSLING NABBED THE NOTEBOOK LEAD BECAUSE HE'S 'NOT HANDSOME'
That's right, the man who inspired a million crushes was cast in one of his most swoon-worthy roles ever because of his unconventional look. "[The Notebook director Nick Cassavetes] called me to meet him at his house," Gosling recalled in Vanity Fair. "When I got there, he was standing in his backyard, and he looked at me and said, 'I want you to play this role because you're not like the other young actors out there in Hollywood. You're not handsome, you're not cool, you're just a regular guy who looks a bit nuts.' "
THE STUDIO SUGGESTED O.J. SIMPSON FOR THE TERMINATOR
Orion Pictures had the now-infamous retired NFL star in mind for the time-hopping killing machine. Director James Cameron recalled the moment he found out what the studio was planning in Entertainment Weekly: "[Orion chief Mike] Medavoy came to me and [producer Gale Anne Hurd] and he said, 'Are you sitting down? You must sit down. I want O.J. Simpson for the Terminator. Gale and I just looked at each other and thought, 'You've got to be f- - -ing kidding me. How do we get out of this?'"
Medavoy explained his suggestion to EW, saying that "At the time, O.J. Simpson had one of those commercials for Hertz where he jumped over a counter and ran to get a rental car. It was all of that athletic stuff, which I thought the Terminator should have." But the director ironically thought that Simpson wouldn't be able to pull off the cyborg's menacing vibe. "This was when everybody loved him, and ironically that was part of the problem — he was this likable, goofy, kind of innocent guy," Cameron said.
JOHN TRAVOLTA TURNED DOWN THE LEAD IN FORREST GUMP
It's hard to imagine anyone besides Tom Hanks waiting at that bus stop, but the role was reportedly John Travolta's for the taking. The Pulp Fiction star ended up losing out to the drama for Best Actor and Best Picture at the 1995 Oscars.
CARRIE FISHER NEVER WORE A BRA UNDER HER ICONIC PRINCESS LEIA DRESS
In her 2008 memoir Wishful Drinking, Fisher recounted the moment she learned a very important lesson about extraterrestrial undergarments. "George [Lucas] came up to me the first day of filming, took one look at the dress and said: 'You can't wear a bra under that dress.' 'OK, I'll bite,' I said. 'Why?' And he said: 'Because... there's no underwear in space,' " she wrote.
Lucas would expand upon his reasoning years later when the actress began telling the story in the one-woman show based on her book. "He explained that in space you get weightless, and so your flesh expands," she said in an interview with Blastr. "What? But your bra doesn't, so you get strangled by your bra. That's why I couldn't wear a bra in the first Star Wars. George actually came backstage when I did the show in San Francisco and told me that."
JENNIFER LAWRENCE GAVE JOSH HUTCHERSON A CONCUSSION ON THE HUNGER GAMES SET
Not all of Hutcherson's harrowing Hunger Games ordeals were the result of movie magic. While fooling around on set of the first film in the dystopian saga, Lawrence gave her costar a very real head injury. "We were just goofing around, and like doing some shadow boxing for fun ... as one does," the actor explained on The Late Show with David Letterman. "She throws this beautiful kick, but it landed right on my temple and literally knocked me to the ground and I was down." Hutcherson told E! News that he ended up being diagnosed with a "mild concussion" and that Lawrence "felt so bad" about the mishap that she cried.
