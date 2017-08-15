‘He Beat All the Odds’: My Son Was a Marine Who Dreamed of Teaching — Until Heroin Killed Him

Opioids have killed thousands of people in America — newlyweds, honor students, grandparents and many more — and experts say the rate of fatal overdoses has accelerated in recent years. Alongside a special report on the epidemic in this week’s issue, on newsstands now, PEOPLE is publishing several first-person essays online from those who have lost loved ones to addiction, to put faces and names to the statistics and bring their stories to light.



This account is from Maryland mother Suzanne Domagala about her 22-year-old son, Zachary “Zak” Domagala, as told to PEOPLE’s Alexandra Rockey Fleming earlier this year. It has been edited and condensed for clarity.

This feels like it has to just be some horrible mistake. My beautiful son can’t be dead from a heroin overdose — not my beautiful Zak.

He was put here to do great things. He beat all the odds. His father was never a part of his life. I almost miscarried him but didn’t. He was diagnosed with mild cerebral palsy but miraculously all symptoms resolved. He survived so many boyhood broken bones and broken hearts, but he was always sweet and loving and generous. He was also irreverent and hilarious, with a smile no one can forget.

He wasn’t perfect — he was human. But he was perfectly Zak.

He was a U.S. Marine Corps Reservist but still would call me “mommy” sometimes because he knew it melted my heart. He would drive two hours each way every single weekend with me to visit my mother, who has dementia, in the nursing home, and sometimes she wouldn’t even be able to speak to us.

Zak was a volunteer youth baseball coach. He just decided several years ago that he wanted to do it and the boys adored him. Growing up without a father made him want to reach out to kids. He was going to be a teacher and was set to receive his associate’s degree within weeks of his death. He had chosen the perfect profession and he was so excited about his future. He was involved in the veterans’ program at his college and participated in toy drives and fundraisers.

He had hurt his shoulder in boot camp but powered through and dealt with the pain. He inherited a condition from me that causes joints to dislocate or partially dislocate easily, though, and that started happening frequently to that shoulder. He finally had the recommended surgery in December 2015. Of course he was prescribed opiates post-surgery.

He was eager to get back to work and also return to his reserve drills with the Marines so he told me he started working out too hard, too soon, and taking too many pills to cover the pain.

That’s how it began. He became addicted. He started chewing the pills, then snorting them. Then he had to start buying the pills on the street because he needed more than were prescribed. Then the “friend” who supplied his pills suggested heroin since it was so much cheaper.

Zak never used needles. He only snorted heroin. I didn’t realize what was happening right away because he often stayed with a friend. Then he started doing things 100 percent out of character for him — and I knew. And I think I knew immediately that I was going to lose him.

I found the local drug dealer and confronted him. I threatened his life. I did all kinds of crazy things. I couldn’t lose my Zak.

He tried rehab once and I made him move 100 miles away. He relapsed immediately — he just started driving back to buy his drugs. So I quit my job and moved to be with him. A lot happened in between. A lot. I lost my mind. But he went to rehab again and this time it worked. When he got out this time you could see the weight of the world was no longer on his shoulders. There no longer was “that look” in his eyes — only peace.

We became best friends again. He had lost or sold all of his belongings before but it didn’t matter to him. He was thankful to be alive. I would give him a ride to a local place that hosts Alcoholics Anonymous/Narcotics Anonymous meetings where there is also a public bus stop, so he would catch the bus there and go to college. In the evening he would take the bus back there and I would pick him up on my way home from work. He didn’t care that he didn’t have a car. He didn’t care that he was hanging out with his mom.

He opened up to me and told me the scariest stories about the open-air drug markets in Baltimore. How did he ever learn about that stuff? In that short period of time, he had learned how to buy drugs on street corners like driving through a McDonald’s. He had had guns drawn on him, been dealt counterfeit money. But that’s also how I knew he was done with that life, because he was coming clean with me. We were good again. We would have long, deep talks every day about nothing and everything.

He was so happy and free. He went to Narcotics Anonymous meetings every single day and only had sober friends. More than once I found myself crying tears of joy, thanking God on my drive to work for giving my Zak back to me.

And then one day he had to go back to where we used to live to pay some outstanding court costs and file some paperwork with the court. He had been doing so well, I thought he would be strong enough to ignore the triggers, but he wasn’t. I blame myself for not calling in sick to work and going with him.

He came home and went to a meeting as usual, but then later he used what he had bought earlier in the day. He thought it was heroin. It was fentanyl. It probably killed him instantly.

I woke up at 3 a.m. and saw his bedroom light on. I saw him propped up against his headboard. I could tell he was gone. I still tried to revive him with Narcan, but I wasn’t strong enough to move him to try CPR. I screamed as my heart shattered into a million tiny pieces. I could hear the 911 operator in the background somewhere: “Ma’am? Ma’am, are you still there?”

When Zak’s brother, Jonathan, and Jonathan’s fiancé, Claude, cleaned up Zak’s bed later (an incredibly difficult task), they saw that he had been reading his Narcotics Anonymous book. He had it opened to the chapter on “relapse and recovery.” If he had just made it through that night he would probably still be here today. He didn’t want to start down the rabbit hole again.

Zak was born on January 3, 1995, and died on March 1, 2017. He lived for 8,090 days. He was my heart and my sunshine and I failed to protect him when he needed me the most. I don’t know how to live without him.

How and Where to Get Help

If someone you know is addicted, these groups may be able to assist:

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, 800-662-4357: An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, it offers referrals to treatment programs around the country.

ihateheroin.org: This Iowa-based nonprofit provides info and nationwide support for recovery assistance.

learn2cope.org: A support network for families dealing with addiction.